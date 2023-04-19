FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Central Arkansas Bears kept the 5th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the ballpark Tuesday night and battled hard before falling 6-3 before a crowd of 10,052 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Bears (16-20) and Razorbacks (30-7) were tied 3-3 at the stretch before Arkansas small-balled three runs in the bottom of the seventh. A fly ball lost in the lights, an infield single, an error, a hit batter and a wild pitch allowed the Razorbacks to grab the lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.