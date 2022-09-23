The Central Arkansas Bears travel to Cape Rirardeau, Mo., today to play Southeast Missouri State in the final game of a three-game road stretch.
The Bears are coming off a 31-16 win over Idaho State to improve to 1-2 on the season. The Redhawks are 2-1, having beat Nicholls State 42-16 last Saturday.
“Obviously, getting your first win of the year is a big deal,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said at the Bear Backers luncheon this week. “Going across the country in a tough, different environment, makes it even sweeter. The bottom line is we are not accustomed to trips like that very often. We usually take a trip like that every once a couple of years. To come away with a win was a big deal.”
“A 31-16 win is a great win, but I felt like we left a lot out there.”
UCA quarterback Will McElvain completed 24 of 29 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Running back Darius Hale rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. John David White caught 7 passes for 103 yards.
“We’ve got to get ready for another good opponent,” Brown said of SEMO. “SEMO is a team, to me, is a Top-20, Top-15 type team. They are playing at an extremely high level. They beat a Top-20 Southern Illinois team at Southern Illinois two weeks ago. We obviously know Nicholls and how good they can be. That’s a good win for SEMO.”
The Redhawks are led by quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, who has passed for 863 yards in three games. He’s thrown eight touchdown passes. Johnny King has caught 25 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Flournoy had caught 17 passes for 253 yards and two scores.
Geno Hess is the team’s leading rusher with 143 yards on 39 carries.
“We see them a lot in recruiting,” Brown said of SEMO. “We are very familiar with their program and respect what they do.
“It’s going to be a great test for us. I think they have similar talent to Missouri State. There are a lot of similarities when you look at their athletes. We’re going to have to play a good football game to go over there and win.”
This will be the 16th meeting between the two schools, but the first since 1986 when both teams were playing in NAIA. The series is tied 7-7-1. UCA won the last four meetings and 7 of the last 8 with the lone blemish being a 14-14 tie in 1982.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Houck Field. The game can be seen on ESPN.com/watch.
