Central Arkansas linebacker Corley Hooper shows the ball after making a fumble recovery against Missouri State in the season opener Sept. 1.

 Jaden Powell / UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas Bears travel to Cape Rirardeau, Mo., today to play Southeast Missouri State in the final game of a three-game road stretch.

The Bears are coming off a 31-16 win over Idaho State to improve to 1-2 on the season. The Redhawks are 2-1, having beat Nicholls State 42-16 last Saturday.

