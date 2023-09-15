For only the second time, the Central Arkansas Bears will play the storied North Dakota State Bison in football.
The two teams play today at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. The Bison rallied to beat the Bears 39-28 during the 2020 season at the Fargodome.
The Bison have won nine NCAA FCS National Championships since 2011.
“This is the best program in college football, regardless of level,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said of North Dakota State. “You’ve got Alabama and Georgia, who are having great runs. If you their resumes next to North Dakota State’s, it doesn’t even touch it. Doing that [win titles] with three different head coaches, it shows the culture that they have there. It’s very impressive.”
Brown said his team is excited about the opportunity to play the premier program in all of college football.
“I told our team that these are the games that you sign up to play for,” he said. “If you play college football, and we’re having to get you ready for this game, check your pulse because these are the games you want to play.
“This is your old school, smash mouth football game. North Dakota State is usually the most physical team on the field when they play. They want to run the football. They want to play with tight ends. They want to play with fullbacks. They are able to recruit toward that because of their history and culture, but also their location. There’s a lot of big boys in the northern part of the country. They won’t be as big as Oklahoma State, but they will be a different-type big if you know what I mean.”
UCA has nine players who competed against NDSU in 2020, including wide receiver Jarrod Barnes, who caught six passes for 54 yards. Safety TaMuarion Wilson has five tackles, while linebacker Darin Davenport had a sack and a forced fumble. Safety Cameron Godfrey recorded four tackles and a half sack.
The others who saw action were linebacker Demetrias Charles, defensive end Logan Jessup and offensive linemen William Mayo, Josh George and Justin Lairy.
Current UCA quarterback Will McElvain has experience in the Fargodome, facing the Bison while playing at Northern Iowa.
The Bison are 2-0 with wins over Eastern Washington and Maine. The Beas are 1-1 with a loss to Oklahoma State and win over Texas College last week.
Brown said the Bison’s two wins were over really good programs.
“It’s going to be fun … it’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “I believe teams walk into Fargo and are beat before they even walk into that place. We’re not going to be beat before we snap the football. I challenged my team on that. It doesn’t mean that we’re going into an environment that is not going to be electric. But it does mean we’re going to do what we did in Week 1. We’re going to swing for the fence and see what happens.”
North Dakota State is led in rushing by Cole Payton, who has 206 yards on only 14 carries. He’s scored three touchdowns. Cam Miller leads the Bison in passing with 326 yards and two touchdowns. He’s completed 32 of 43 passes.
ShunDerrick Powell leads the Bears in rushing with 158 yards on 15 carries. He’s also scored two touchdowns.
McElvain has passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns on 30 completions. He has not thrown an interceptions through two games.
Barnes, Christian Richmond and Kylin James have each caught five passes to lead the Bears.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
