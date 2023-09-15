x

UCA receiver Myles Butler scores a touchdown after catching a pass from Will McElvain during the Bears' win over Texas College last week at Estes Stadium.

 Abigail White/UCA Sports Information

For only the second time, the Central Arkansas Bears will play the storied North Dakota State Bison in football.

The two teams play today at 2:30 p.m. at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. The Bison rallied to beat the Bears 39-28 during the 2020 season at the Fargodome.

