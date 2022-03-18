After a 14-8 start to the season during nonconference play, the Central Arkansas Bears softball team begins its inaugural season of ASUN play under first-year head coach Jenny Parsons.
This weekend’s matchup presents an intriguing one as the No. 3 ASUN preseason-ranked Bears head to Fort Myers, Florida, for a three-game series against No. 4 ASUN preseason-ranked Florida Gulf Coast.
The Eagles received a first-place vote prior to the season, being the lone team apart from overwhelming favorite Liberty to receive first-place votes.
Nonconference play hasn’t been kind to FGCU, but the Eagles have played a litany of ranked opponents through its first 26 games, going 8-18 in that span.
Arguably the biggest win the Eagles have had thus far was a 6-4 victory over then No. 8-ranked Texas on Feb. 11.
Overall, the record against ranked opponents for FGCU is 1-10.
The Eagles home record, which includes several ranked games, is 7-9.
As for the Bears, the road record stands at 4-2 thus far.
Coming into this weekend’s series, the Eagles rank seventh in the conference in batting average, hitting .253.
Meanwhile, UCA boasts the conference’s second-best batting average at .315.
On the pitching side of things, the Bears hold the advantage there, holding a 3.28 ERA, which is fourth-best in the conference.
FGCU has a 4.89 ERA, which ranks as 10th in the conference.
Offensively, senior Cana Davis leads the Eagles with a .419 batting average, while getting on base at a .507 clip and slugging .710. She has a team-high three home runs and 15 RBI.
Preseason all-conference selection senior Reedy Davenport is hitting .232 across 23 games, while getting on base at a .254 clip and slugs .411.
On the pitching side, junior Ally Hulme leads the team in ERA at 2.70 across 15 games.
She has surrendered 35 runs, 26 earned, while giving up 67 hits, walking 31 batters and has struck out 46 across 67.1 innings.
Meanwhile, UCA has the best hitting in the conference with sophomore Jenna Wildeman leading the ASUN with a .457 average. She also has a .537 on-base percentage and slugs .514.
Greenbrier native junior Jaylee Engelkes leads the team with three home runs.
On the pitching side, sophomore Kayla Beaver leads the team in ERA at 2.86, beating out Jordan Johnson’s 3.00.
Both Johnson and Beaver have tossed seven complete games each, while giving up an identical 29 runs (26 earned for Beaver and 25 earned for Johnson).
Beaver’s ERA is lower because she has pitched 63.2 innings to Johnson’s 58.1.
The two teams get started at 2 p.m. Saturday with a doubleheader, followed by a 1 p.m. start time Sunday.
