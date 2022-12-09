TULSA, Okla. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears are back on the road to face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in non-conference action on Saturday.

The Bears and Golden Eagles will tip off at 7 p.m. at the Mabee Center, UCA’s first trip to the venue since 2014 when both programs were part of the Southland Conference. They will be meeting for the eighth time overall, with ORU leading the series 4-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.