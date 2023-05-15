x

The Central Arkansas Bears celebrate after winning the ASUN Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Bears will play in the first round of the NCAA softball regional Friday against Middle Tennessee State in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Shane Cossey/UCA Sports Information

The road to Oklahoma City started on Saturday for the No. 23 Central Arkansas softball team, clinching the ASUN's automatic berth with a six-game slog over three days this past week. Sunday, the selection committee decided that the Bears deserved a place in the Tuscaloosa Region, the number two seed at Alabama's regional. Along with Middle Tennessee and Long Island, the Bears will take a crack at getting out of the No. 5 overall region in the NCAA Tournament.

Sunday's selection marks the first regional appearance for Central Arkansas since 2015, when the Bears won a Southland Conference title and earned a spot in the Norman Regional.

