Central Arkansas' Camren Hunter makes a move to the basket against Idaho State on Sunday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

University of Central Arkansas guard Collin Cooper nailed a pair of free throws with1.7 seconds remaining Sunday afternoon that allowed the Bears to finish off an 81-77 victory over the Idaho State Bengals in the final game of the Central Arkansas Classic at the Farris Center.

UCA (4-2) overcame a 20-2 second-half scoring run by the Bengals with a 9-0 run of its own and found the range from beyond the three-point arc late in the game to earn the tough victory. The Bears, who lost to Northwestern State in overtime less than 24 hours before, strung together three threes over a three-minute span to re-take the lead after falling behind 53-50 with 11:00 to play.

