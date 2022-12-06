x

Central Arkansas' Camren Hunter shoots for two in the Bears' win over Arkansas State on Tuesday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

A 45-point second half carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a a hard-fought 72-67 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Tuesday night in front of a loud and rowdy crowd of 2,385 at the Farris Center.

The Bears (5-4) completed the in-state sweep of Little Rock and Arkansas State by shooting a blistering 56 percent from the field in the second half, outscoring the Red Wolves 45-32 and going 13 of 15 at the free-throw line. They trailed by eight at halftime after a poor shooting first half where they made just 3 of 17 from three-point range and shot 33.3 percent overall.

