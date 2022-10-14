The Central Arkansas Bears had its best game offensively in a 52-49 loss to Lindenwood last Saturday. However, the defense did not play up to par.
In their previous four games against FCS teams, UCA had allowed only seven touchdowns. The Bears allowed seven touchdowns against Lindenwood.
“Our defense is good and they’ve proven it over and over,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We’ve proved that we can play a high-caliber level. For us to double our touchdown intake in a game is one of those things you just chalk up and throw it way. We were were not prepared, and that started with me as the coach.
“The players were not focused.”
Brown said there were plenty of positives come out of the Lindenwood game.
Transfer quarterback Will McElvain passed for 341 yards and five touchdowns.
“Will McElvain continues to play at a high level,” Brown said. “He’s played four straight games where you can see he’s improving on who he is.”
Darius Hale and Kylin James combined to rush for 244 yards.
“They continue to be weapons,” Brown said. “We have to continue to get the ball in their Hans in as many ways as possible. The offensive line was opening holes. They kept us in the game against Lindenwood.”
Now, the Bears turn their attention to Kennesaw State in Georgia. The teams play today at noon.
The Owls, who were picked to win the ASUN this season, is 2-3. They are coming off two overtime games, including a 40-34 double overtime win over North Alabama.
“We’ve got to turn the page,” Brown said. “Whether you believe it or not, we’re at the top of the ASUN at 1-0. There are advantages and disadvantages to not having a big schedule in a conference. We’re going into week 7 having played only one conference game. That’s cray. It gives you the opportunity on the back half of your season to play when it matters, when you go earn what your goals are.”
The Bears bussed to the Atlanta area.
“It will be our longest road trip on a bus,” Brown said. “It will be the earliest start we’ve had that I can remember. We’re not used to that. We’ll have to get ourselves geared up for that.”
The Owls are led by All-American quarterback Xavier Shepherd, who has passed for 367 yards and leads the team in rushing with 305 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s not your typical quarterback,” Brown said, referring to the Owls running a triple-option offense. “That’s what they run. He was first-team preseason All-American, and not just because he’s a great runner. They do enough in the passing game where they can spread it out some.
“It’s about focusing on what is in front of us.”
