x

Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain attempts a pass against Lindenwood last Saturday at Estes Stadium.

 Courtesy of UCA

The Central Arkansas Bears had its best game offensively in a 52-49 loss to Lindenwood last Saturday. However, the defense did not play up to par.

In their previous four games against FCS teams, UCA had allowed only seven touchdowns. The Bears allowed seven touchdowns against Lindenwood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.