With three ASUN Conference series in the books, the Central Arkansas Bears are looking for their fourth straight series win at home against Jacksonville State.
The Bears (11-16, 6-3 ASUN) are taking on a Gamecocks (12-14, 6-3 ASUN) team that is coming off the losing end three-game sweep at the hands of Eastern Kentucky, getting outscored 33-11.
Prior to the season, JSU was picked fourth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll behind Liberty, FGCU and Stetson.
Before the EKU sweep, the Gamecocks were hot, winning eight of nine games, including back-to-back sweeps over ASUN foes Lipscomb and North Alabama.
Unfortunately for JSU, it ran into a team that has been hotter, winning 10 of its last 11 in EKU.
This matchup that is upcoming should be a near-even contest as the Bears and Gamecocks sit in a second-place tie in the ASUN’s West Division, which Eastern Kentucky leads.
Statistically, both teams sit near each other in both batting average and ERA.
Both teams are tied with Bellarmine for the worst batting average in the conference at .243, while JSU holds the advantage in ERA, which sits at 5.35 (eighth in the ASUN). UCA’s ERA is 5.78, which is ninth in the conference.
Junior TJ Reeves charges the JSU offense, hitting .355 on the season, while getting on base at a .483 clip and slugs .581 with four home runs, one triple and seven doubles. He has also driven in 17 runs, while stealing bases at a 60 percent rate.
Junior Isaiah Magwood is the Gamecocks Friday starter, who has largely been good, leading the starting staff with a 2.61 ERA. He has surrendered 14 runs, nine earned on 28 hits and 17 walks. He has struck out 40 batters, all in 31.0 innings.
In his last outing against EKU, he was tagged for six runs, two earned on seven hits and three walks in 4.1 innings pitched. He did strike out five batters in the game before he was lifted after 88 pitches.
JSU’s weekend opponent UCA will want to put Tuesday’s in-state game behind them after taking a 21-9 shellacking at the hand of No. 2 Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Prior to that loss, the Bears bookended a weekend series at North Alabama, winning game one 7-1, before dropping game two 3-1.
UCA came back to win the rubber match last Sunday, 7-3, to take the series and keep pace with the Gamecocks in the standings.
Offensively, junior Hunter Hicks and his .296 batting average has been overtaken by sophomore Andrew Pollum’s team-leading .341 batting average.
However, Pollum has played in nine fewer games than Hicks. Senior Connor Emmet is hot on Hicks’ tail with a .292 average.
On the pitching side, preseason all-conference selection sophomore Tyler Cleveland leads the team with a 2.55 ERA across seven starts.
He has surrendered 16 runs, 12 earned on 37 hits and 11 walks, while striking out 43 batters across 42.1 innings.
Cleveland is likely to start Friday’s game at 6 p.m. in front of the UCA faithful at Bear Stadium.
The second game of the series will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 1 p.m. start Sunday.
Each game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
