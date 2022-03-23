Fresh off a ASUN Conference-opening series win over Bellarmine, the Central Arkansas Bears baseball team returns to Conway to host Lipscomb.
Last weekend, the Bears (7-12, 2-1 ASUN) dropped game one of the road series 4-2, but had big offensive outputs in the final two games of the series, winning 15-9 and 10-6 to close out the series on Saturday and Sunday.
UCA stayed on the road Tuesday after playing the weekend series in Louisville, Kentucky, and played a midweek game at the University of Texas where the Bears lost 7-2.
It was the second time UCA had played Texas with both games resulting in a loss.
As for what stands ahead for the Bears, it is the Lipscomb Bisons (11-10, 0-3 ASUN), who were picked to finish right behind UCA in the ASUN preseason coaches poll in 10th.
Lipscomb is coming off a series sweep at the hands of Jacksonville State, falling 10-1 last Friday, before falling 6-4 Saturday and 6-3 Sunday.
However, Lipscomb hit the road Tuesday and knocked off No. 15 Louisville, 6-2.
The Bisons will look to carry that momentum into Bear Stadium this weekend with the series scheduled for a 6 p.m. start Friday.
Lipscomb will hope to get a series worth of production of what senior Malik Williams provided Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Williams led the Bisons offense, going 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and four RBI.
On the season, Williams leads the team offensively, hitting .395, while getting on base at a .457 clip and slugging .642 with five home runs and 27 RBI.
Williams, along with the conference’s fourth best hitting team (.282 batting average), will potentially be feasting on a Bears pitching staff that has struggled to a 6.71 ERA thus far on the year.
This is a Bears pitching staff that primarily pitches to contact, giving up the league’s second most hits at 193, while coming into this weekend with the third fewest strikeouts per nine innings at 8.45.
UCA’s staff is led by Friday starter sophomore Tyler Cleveland’s 4.41 ERA across five starts.
He has surrendered 15 runs, 12 earned on 40 hits and 10 walks, while striking out 27 batters in 24.1 innings pitched.
UCA will have to get something going either on the mound or in the batter’s box as the Bears also enter the weekend with the ASUN’s third lowest batting average, hitting .243 as a team.
Junior Hunter Hicks comes in as the lone Bear hitting above .300, batting .325 on the year, while holding a .417 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage.
The Bears will look to get things rolling Friday against sophomore starter Kaleb Kantola, who holds a 5.49 ERA.
He has given up 13 runs, 12 earned, on 17 hits and 17 walks, while striking out 23 across 19.2 innings.
The two teams open this weekend’s series at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by a 4 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. Sunday.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
