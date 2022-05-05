The Central Arkansas Bears dropped the final two games of the series at Lipscomb last weekend, ending the ASUN series winning streak at six.
Now, the Bears (19-23, 13-8 ASUN) turn their attention to North Alabama (9-32, 2-19 ASUN), who has just two ASUN wins on the year.
One of those wins came in the middle of three games between UCA and North Alabama at the beginning of April in Florence, Alabama.
The Lions grabbed a 3-1 win over the Bears in a game that saw North Alabama take an early lead, surrender a run to UCA to tie and then score two more runs in the seventh and eighth innings to close out the win.
Since that win over the Bears on April 2, it has been 12 straight conference losses for the Lions as they now sit at the bottom of the ASUN Conference standings.
North Alabama has won a pair of nonconference games, while losing another in that span.
Meanwhile, UCA has, as previously mentioned, won six straight series until traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on Lipscomb.
The Bears took game one 5-2, then dropped the second game 9-2 before surrendering six runs across the first two innings of game three in the series.
UCA managed to grab four runs across the first two innings, but the Bisons added a pair in the seventh and eighth, while the Bears scored just two, falling 8-6 despite having the hit and error advantage.
With that series loss, UCA is now tied with Lipscomb for second in the ASUN Conference West Division, while Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State share the division lead.
The Bears have conference series against both JSU and EKU to close out the season, but the focus remains on North Alabama.
The Lions come in as the league’s least adept offense, plating just 195 runs across 41 games, while hitting a league-worst .252.
North Alabama does have bright spots in their lineup, though.
Four batters bat above .290, led by senior catcher Luke Harper’s .363 batting average.
Harper also holds a .488 on-base percentage, and slugs .481.
He’s also a threat on the base paths, stealing 12 of 16 bags.
On the pitching side of things, the Lions don’t fare any better, giving up the most runs in the league (353) and having the highest ERA in the league (8.61).
Coach Mike Keehn has used several starters this season to see if something sticks, and thus far, no one has stood out in terms of ERA.
Sophomore Jacob James comes in with the lowest ERA of any starter this season at 5.93, but he has also appeared in 10 more games than he has started.
He has surrendered 41 runs, 38 earned, on 58 hits, 30 walks and has struck out 55 in 57.2 innings pitched.
In comparison, the Bears come in with the third worst runs in the league with 224, while the batting average is fourth worst at .258.
UCA’s offense is led by junior Hunter Hicks’ .352 batting average, while getting on base at a .439 clip, while slugging .656.
On the mound, the Bears staff has surrendered 253 runs, which ranks seventh in the league, while the team holds a league fourth-worst 5.70 ERA.
Junior Tyler Cleveland sports the team’s lowest ERA at 3.10 across 11 starts.
He has given up 30 runs, 25 earned, on 68 hits, 13 walks and has struck out 73 batters across 72.2 innings.
This weekend’s three-game series starts at 3 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium, while Saturday’s game starts at 6 p.m. and the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
All games will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
