Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 67F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.