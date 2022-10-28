The Central Arkansas Bears get back on the field for the first time in two weeks when they beat North Alabama today at 4 p.m. for homecoming at Estes Stadium.

The Bears and Lions are former rivals from Gulf South Conference in NCAA Division II. The last time they played, North Alabama beat UCA 41-38 in overtime in the 2005 Division II playoffs. Current UCA coach Nathan Brown was a redshirt freshman quarterback for the Bears.

