The Central Arkansas Bears get back on the field for the first time in two weeks when they beat North Alabama today at 4 p.m. for homecoming at Estes Stadium.
The Bears and Lions are former rivals from Gulf South Conference in NCAA Division II. The last time they played, North Alabama beat UCA 41-38 in overtime in the 2005 Division II playoffs. Current UCA coach Nathan Brown was a redshirt freshman quarterback for the Bears.
UCA won the regular-season matchup 29-26 in double overtime.
“I vividly remember those games,” Brown said during the weekly Bear Backers luncheon. “The first game was my first career start. It was a short week, the Gulf South Conference game of the week on a Thursday. We’re playing a Top 10 team in North Alabama. I remember it being a real blur. I had already played some. For the program to be basically turned to you at a young age, it was all a blur. I remember coming out against a very good North Alabama team and played well. We ended up beating them in double overtime.”
Saturday’s game is homecoming.
“It’s an exciting week,” Brown said. “There’s a lot that goes into this week as far as the university goes and community goes. We’re excited to be a part of that with the football game. We’re playing a good North Alabama football team. Don’t let the record fool you.”
The Lions are 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the ASUN. They are coming off a 56-53 loss at Eastern Kentucky last Saturday. This is the Lions first year of eligibility for postseason play in NCAA D-I FCS.
“If you watch their offense, it’s one of the best offenses we’ll play all year,” Brown said. “I don’t say that loosely. They are very good on offense. They can score with anybody. They are playing a true freshman quarterback, from of all places, Lincoln, Neb. He’s a really good player.
Brown is referring to Noah Walters, who has complete 56 percent of his passes for 1,481 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“He’s a winner-type player, who can run when he needs to run,” Brown said. “He has a good arm. He continues to get better every week as most true freshman do. He’s player we’re going to have to watch out for.”
The Lions’ leading rusher is ShunDerrick Powell from Hoxie. Powell has rushed for 950 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
“He’s an unbelievable player,” Brown said. “He’s one of the best running backs we’ll play all year. He has home run speed.”
Defensively, Brown said the Lions have been battling injuries.
“The early part of the season, you see numbers in and out, shuffling players,” he said. “Their coaching staff has mentioned that several times. They’ve allowed some points. They’ve got the ability at times to be a really good defense. We’ve go to be able to expose them and keep them on their heels.”
UCA enters the game at 3-4 overall but tied for first in the ASUN at 2-0 with Jacksonville State.
“I’ve told the players for the better part of month to now worry about who you are playing but worry about yourself,” Brown said. “It’s like playing a nameless, faceless opponent. If we get in a position to put a good product on the field, the results will take care of themselves.”
Darius Hale is leading the Bears in rushing with 673 yards. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 96.1 yards per game.
Quarterback Will McElvain has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,736 yards and 13 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Jarrod Barnes leads the Bears in receiving with 26 catches for 465 yards and four touchdowns.
Kicker Hayden Ray has made 7 of 11 field goals and all 29 of his extra points.
TaMuarion Wilson leads the Bears in tackles with 69. Camero Godfrey leads the team in interceptions with three. Logan Jessup leads the Bears with 6.5 quarterback sacs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.