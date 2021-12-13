After a 10-day break, the Central Arkansas Bears are about to step back onto the hardwood, this time on Scottie Pippen Court at the Farris Center.
It will be the second time this season, the Bears (1-8) will be playing on the new court after beating Oral Roberts at the Farris Center on Nov. 20.
UCA’s last game was a 95-82 loss to Arkansas State in Jonesboro in a game where the Bears came out struggling on defense, while committing too many fouls in the first half.
A bright spot for UCA was newcomer junior guard/forward Darius Hall’s 30-point, nine-rebound performance.
Since that game, the Bears have had 10 days to get things right for the upcoming game against Little Rock in the two team’s lone Governor’s I-40 Showdown matchup that will net the winning school four points in the two school’s competition in 17 events across seven sports.
On Dec. 4, the Little Rock women defeated the UCA Sugar Bears, 62-38, to net Little Rock for points, closing the gap to 16-6 in UCA’s favor.
Both the Bears and Trojans will be looking for a win as both sit below .500 with Little Rock now 5-6 after a 60-51 win over Philander Smith on Saturday.
Prior to that win, the Darrell Walker-coached Trojans went on a four-game losing skid to Tulsa, Colorado State, Arkansas and Missouri State.
The lone common opponent between Little Rock and UCA thus far has been Arkansas, with a trip Dec. 18 to Missouri State scheduled for the Bears.
The now one-loss Razorbacks beat both Trojans and Bears in their matchups.
For UCA to have a better chance at winning, the Bears will have to tighten things up on the defensive end, ranking No. 348 among 350 Division I NCAA teams in scoring defense, giving up 85.6 points per game.
Offensively, the Bears put up 63.2 points per game in nine contests.
Conversaley, Little Rock surrenders 71.3 points per game to opponents, while scoring 70.5 points per game.
Four Trojans average double figures, with junior guard Isaiah Palermo leads the team with 13.2 points per game. He also leads the team in steals with 12.
Senior forward Nikola Maric leads Little Rock in rebounding, pulling down 6.5 per game, while junior guard Marko Lukic leads the team in blocks with seven.
Sophomore guard Marko Andric leads the team with 27 assists, followed tightly by freshman guard D. J. Smith’s 26.
The Bears have just two players in double figures, led by Hall’s 12.2 points per game. Freshman guard Camren Hunter follows with 11.2 points per game.
Hall also leads the team in rebounds with 6.6 per game, while trailing Hunter’s 22 assists by one for the team lead.
Hunter leads the team in steals with 17, while graduate forward Jared Chatham leads the team in blocks with eight.
The Bears will be looking to beat the Trojans for the first time since the 2018 meeting in which UCA won 85-82 in Little Rock.
The two teams square off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Farris Center with the game being broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as 92.7 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.