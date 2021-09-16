Two rough games into the season, the Central Arkansas Bears are eager to get back home and play on the new version of “The Stripes” as they host in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“It’s going to be a big-time challenge, but one thing we have in our favor is it’s our home opener,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “Our first two trips were short trips, but they were in enemy territory. It’s always fun to finally kick off your football season at home, and we’re expecting a big crowd. We expect Pine Bluff to bring a big crowd and we’re looking forward to a lot of purple and gray being in the stands and getting the home season started off right.”
Despite being separated by 71.5 miles, the two schools have played each other 12 times, but haven’t played each other since 2008.
Brown was the Bears’ quarterback that day, throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 42 yards on 10 carries in a 42-17 win for UCA.
The Bears dropped the first two games in the series, but have won 10 straight since then.
However, this week, Brown knows the challenge is to get better on third downs on both sides of the ball, collapsing the pocket and keeping transfer running back and familiar UCA face Kierre Crossley in check.
“The thing that killed us was third downs,” Brown said, addressing third downs. Bottom line is, they converted too many 3rd-and-longs, and we didn’t convert enough third downs in general on offense. You’re not going to win football games. That’s probably the theme of why we’re 0-2 right now. That’s something we’re putting a point of emphasis on this week. We’re also emphasizing tackling. I think we missed some tackles on some third down situations on defense. And, we’re working on finishing. Bottom line is, we started OK the other night. We moved the ball and had no thee-and-outs on offense. We had plenty of chances, but we would stall out.
“Defensively, we’ve got to get off the field in third down situations. I thought we won first- and second-down situations most of the night, but third downs killed us.”
After a week of moving on from the tough 43-34 loss to Missouri State that saw both teams combine for five touchdowns in the final three minutes, 17 seconds left of the game, Brown said his team’s attitude is good.
“We’re a fairly veteran team, so that would be my expectation for them,” he said. “We had a great Sunday night practice and Monday is their night off, but we had a lot of guys in here watching extra film on their own. That’s always positive to see.”
Giving a run down of the Golden Lions, Brown pointed out the challenge of facing the co-SWAC West champion of the spring season.
“They’re 1-0 and had a bye week to prepare for us, so as we were preparing for Missouri State, they were spending two weeks on us,” he said. “That’s always a challenge. They’re explosive on offense. Their quarterback makes them tick. Defensively, they’re an attacking-style defense that plays a lot of different looks up front. They are pretty basic in the secondary, but they’re athletic and good. They do enough up front on defense to make you not sleep well at night. Then, they have some receivers they can really throw the ball to on offense. They have an All-American-type return guy. It’s going to be a big-time challenge, but one thing we have in our favor is it’s our home opener.”
As for that familiar face in UAPB’s backfield, Crossley got his Golden Lion career started by rushing for 52 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in a 34-16 win over Lane College on Sept. 4.
“Like I told Kiki, ‘I’m rooting for you for 10 games. I’m rooting for you on Saturday,’” Brown said. “Kierre had a great career here. He had a lot of big runs for us and was freshman of the year in the Southland Conference. He’s a great kid and has a great family. His mom and grandma came to every game and we really got to know them.
“The timing was just right for Kierre to leave and I’m glad he landed at a place like UAPB. I’m rooting for Kierre and I hope he rushes for 1,000 yards on the year, but we have to bottle him up and do a good job of getting after him. I know what his strengths are and he’s a good player. He’s a competitor and that’s probably his biggest strength. He’s going to come in here with a lot of energy, fire and passion and that’s just how he plays.”
Brown also addressed UAPB left-handed, dual-threat junior quarterback Skyler Perry and how his Bears need to get after him.
“He’s poised in the pocket,” he said. “I think he’s a pass-first guy. He’s got dual-threat ability, but he wants to throw the football. He’s got some quality receivers to throw to and he’s got the ability to pull it and run for it. They’re not afraid to run the zone-read, the power-read. Let him read defensive ends. He’s a good football player. He’s going to be the key to their success. If we can keep him off-balance and do a better job of collapsing the pocket, we’ll have a chance.
“I think we are going to put an emphasis on collapsing the pocket. I thought we did a good job of rushing and getting into the backfield last week, but we left lanes open. We have to be a little more conscious of that and play contain football. That’s the only way you can keep a dual-threat quarterback contained, is collapsing the pocket. He can beat you, and if he gets on the edges, he can hurt you. I don’t know if he’s as athletic as the Missouri State quarterback, but he’s cut from the same mold. Very capable dual-threat quarterback.”
Against Lane, Perry threw for 189 yards and a touchdown on 18 of 31 completions, while rushing for a team-high 79 yards on 13 carries.
The Bears have their work cut out for them, but will be kicking off at Estes Stadium for the first time in 2021.
The game will be broadcast on 94.1 and 91.3 FM as well as ESPN3.
The game kicks off at 6 p.m.
