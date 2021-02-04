With an eye toward recruiting to ASUN Conference competition, the Central Arkansas Bears football team added 21 student-athletes on National Signing Day.
Three mid-year signees along with 18 high school players across six states have either enrolled or will enroll to be a part of the future at UCA.
The breakdown of those states are: eight student-athletes from Arkansas, six from Texas, three from Mississippi, two from Alabama and one from Tennessee and Florida.
Eight different positions were added through this signing class with wide receiver being the largest group at five, followed by four defensive backs, three tight ends, three defensive lineman, two running backs, two offensive linemen, one quarterback and one linebacker.
Coach Nathan Brown said that because COVID-19 restricted things coaches could do to recruit, the coaching staff had to get creative.
“It wasn’t the normal recruiting year,” Brown said. “In normal years, we’re out on the road anywhere from 20 to 30 nights a year, going to high schools and doing home visits with their families. Hosting official and unofficial visits for them and their families. None of that was available to us this year. That wasn’t a UCA problem. It was a NCAA issue that COVID-19 has caused, so we had to adjust on the fly.
“Coach Gunner Boykin, who is our recruiting coordinator and our offensive line coach, did a great job organizing our plan because it was different. It was a situation where we couldn’t see families in their homes and we had to be creative and show them what Central Arkansas is all about. With everything from videos to highlights to virtual tours, spending a lot of time on Zoom calls and Facetime and doing things at night just trying to give these young kids an authentic experience to what we’re all about.”
Brown described this recruiting class to have several qualities.
“You’re going to see a lot of athleticism, a lot of great football players from winning programs,” he said. “I’ve got two or three players that are two- and three-time state champions. We talk about culture here constantly and when you talk about culture, you want to get guys from winning programs and that’s what we were able to do with this recruiting class. You’re also going to see length and size. We wanted to get bigger and longer in the secondary. Also trending is the ASUN movement in our conference and that was important in this process. This class was recruited for the ASUN Conference.”
The 21 student-athletes are, starting with mid-year enrollees: cornerback Kamari “KC” Clark from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Fayette, Mississippi; quarterback Tyler Gee from Cabot High School and running back Darius Hale from Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas.
The 18 high school student-athletes are: running back Kylin James from Dumas High School; wide receiver Jalin Moore from Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas; wide receiver Kam Robinson from White Hall High School; wide receiver Kristian Scott from Lakeland Christian High School in Lakeland, Florida; wide receiver Myles Butler from Montgomery Catholic High School in Montgomery, Alabama; wide receiver/tight end Hayden Schrader from Bryant High School; tight end Will Tyndall from Brandon High School in Brandon, Mississippi; tight end Connor Clark from Jonesboro High School; tight end Montrell Smith from Carthage High School in Carthage, Texas; offensive lineman Frazier Rose from Pillow Academy High School in Greenwood, Mississippi; offensive lineman Dalton Brown from Nashville High School; defensive tackle Bradley Clark from Pine Bluff High School; defensive end/bandit Barylre “Bear” Davenport from Chickisaw High School in Chickisaw, Alabama; defensive end/bandit Jake Golday from Arlington High School in Arlington, Tennessee; linebacker Devin Steen from Red Oak High School in Dallas, Texas; safety James Jordan from Robinson High School; safety Brett Lynch from Cedar Hill High School in Cedar Hill, Texas; and cornerback Sean Smith from Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas.
Brown said that he attributes this class with production as several members have won multiple state championships and were at the top of their state in production.
Brown described several of these recruits as athletic with multiple recruits playing multiple sports and positions during their high school careers.
Brown also said several of these student-athletes in this class could contribute to depth right away, like Sean Smith, Myles Butler, Jalin Moore, Bear Davenport and Jake Golday.
For a more thorough breakdown of the new recruits, one can visit ucasports.com and/or watch Wednesday’s Facebook Live video at the University of Central Arkansas Athletics Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.