NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears knocked off the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores 5-4 on Tuesday at Hawkins Field for their first win over the two-time national champions in seven tries.

UCA (3-1) had a 5-1 lead after seven innings and then held off the Commodores, who won NCAA titles in 2014 and 2019. Bears’ pitchers Payton Windham, Coleman MacRae and Trent Gregson combined to hold the Commodores to just four hits on the night.

