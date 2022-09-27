DELAND, Fla. – A battle of conference unbeatens was competitive for 88 minutes before the Central Arkansas men's soccer team pulled away in the closing minutes, taking down Stetson 3-1 Saturday night.

Moving to 4-3-1 on the year and now 3-0 in ASUN play, the Bears were stuck in a deadlock for 53 minutes before opening the scoring. Knocking off Stetson, Central Arkansas remains one of two teams left in the conference to remain unbeaten, with Lipscomb being the other at the final whistle of the Bears' match.

