FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced its yearly academic awards for softball on Tuesday.
Jenna Wildeman was named the SLC Student-Athlete of the Year, as well as being a first-team academic all-conference selection.
Wildeman is joined by Kayla Beaver on the first team. The Bears also received two second-team nods with Mary Kate Brown and Jordan Johnson.
Along with being named student-athlete of the year, Wildeman was a first-team all-conference selection as an outfielder and earned the distinction of Freshman of the Year for the SLC. She currently leads the NCAA with 56 stolen bases, which is 10 more than anyone else in the NCAA.
She is a top-30 finalist for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year.
She is fifth in the conference with a .390 batting average, which led the team. She is second in the conference with 43 runs scored. Wildeman tallied 69 hits, which led the conference. She recorded 16 RBI, drew 13 walks and had seven doubles.
Beaver picked up a first-team nod. She ranked third in the SLC with a 1.36 ERA. She was second in the conference with 21 wins, which was a team best. She held opponents to a .212 batting average, which was third in the conference. She was fourth in the conference with 159.0 innings in the circle. She was fourth in the Southland with 124 strikeouts. She led the team with a WHIP of 0.99. She faced 590 batters during the season.
Brown earned a second-team accolade. Her 15 doubles led the conference and was a team high. She was third in the Southland with 64 hits. She was tied for seventh in the conference with 34 RBI. She was seventh in the SLC with a .386 batting average. She was fifth in the SLC with 36 runs scored. Her fielding percentage of .995 tied for sixth in the conference. Her 120 assists were second in the southland and a team high.
Johnson picked up a second-team selection. Her 2.11 ERA was fifth in the Southland and second on the UCA staff. Opponents hit just .196, which ranked second in the SLC. She tallied 140 strikeouts on the year for a team high and was third in the conference. She picked up 11 wins in the circle and was seventh in the Southland. Her 149.1 innings pitched were fifth in the conference. She was tied for seventh in the SLC with two saves. She faced 547 batters this season.
The All-Academic teams are voted on by head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff members from each Southland Conference institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify for All-Academic selection, and have competed in at least 50 percent of their team's contests on the season, excluding pitchers.
The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the student-athlete of the year. The Southland Student-Athlete of the Year award is presented to one student-athlete who achieves excellence in both academics and athletics. All nominees must have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.
"These four young women had an outstanding season on the field and in the classroom,” Kuhn said. “They are among the best of the best softball student-athletes in the Southland. I am so proud of them and excited to see them recognized with these prestigious honors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.