FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced its yearly all-academic teams for men's and women's track and field along with its Student-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday. Ajah Criner, Jared Hamilton, Jaron Hamilton, Zachary Jewell, Tamara Reeves and Tyler Rose all earned Academic All-SLC honors.
Criner, a senior from Hope, earned her third academic all-conference selection. She qualified for the NCAA West Prelims in the 100-meter and 200m. She holds the UCA record in the 200m and is a member of the 4x400m relay team that holds the best time in program history for indoor. Outdoor, she holds the 200m record and was a member of the 4x400m relay that owns the school record. She earned first-team all-conference in the 200m as the 2021 SLC Outdoor Champion. She was a second-team all-conference recipient in the 100m with a runner-up finish at the outdoor conference meet. She earned a second-team all-conference honor as a member of the 4x400m relay team that were runners-up at the 2021 Southland Outdoor Championships. She has been outstanding in the classroom with a 3.76 GPA in the pursuit of a degree in athletic training.
Jared Hamilton, a senior from Grand Prairie, Texas, picked up his third academic all-conference nod. He placed fourth in the 1,500m at the 2021 SLC Outdoor Championships. He finished 11th in the 800m at the 2021 Southland Outdoor Championships. He won the 800m at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational. He has produced a perfect 4.0 GPA in pursuit of a Master of Business Administration.
Jaron Hamilton, a senior native of Grand Prairie, Texas, notched his second all-academic honor. He placed fourth at the SLC Championships in the 3,000m steeplechase. He is the UCA record holder in the 3,000m steeplechase. He earned first-team all-conference honors at the 2021 Southland Indoor Championships as a member of the distance medley relay (DMR) team that claimed the SLC title. He finished sixth in the 3,000m at the 2021 Southland Indoor Championships. He holds a 3.5 GPA while in the pursuit of a Master of Arts in Sport Management.
Jewell, a senior from Mena, tallied his third all-academic accolade. He is a Second-Team All-American in the 100m as he placed 16th at the NCAA Championships. He qualified for the NCAA West Prelims in the 100m and 200m. He earned first-team all-conference as the 2021 Southland Outdoor Champion in the 200m. He was a second-team all-conference selection in the 100m with a runner-up finish at the 2021 Southland Outdoor Championships. He broke the UCA record in the outdoor 100m and 200m. He posted the fourth-best time in the West Region with a 10.07 in the 100m. He was a member of the 4x100m relay team that placed eighth at the SLC Championships. He has compiled a perfect 4.0 GPA in the pursuit of a Master of Geo. Info System.
Reeves, a sophomore from Christchurch, New Zealand, earned her first all-academic honor. She is a third-team all-conference selection in the 1,500m with her third-place finish at the 2021 Southland Outdoor Championships. She is the 1,500m outdoor record holder at UCA. She was the Southland Runner-Up in the mile at the 2021 Indoor Championships, which earned her a second-team all-conference honor. She placed fourth in the 3,000m at the 2021 Southland Indoor Championships. She was a member of the DMR squad that came in fourth at the 2021 SLC Indoor Championships. She has a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Rose, a junior native of Fresno, Texas, was named academic all-conference for the first time. She earned second-team all-conference honors in the 400m as the 2021 SLC Runner-Up at the indoor championships. She holds UCA's fastest time in the indoor and outdoor 400m. She is a member of the UCA record-breaking 4x400m relay team that placed fourth at the SLC Outdoor Championships. She earned second-team all-conference honors as a member of the 4x400m relay that were the runners-up at the 2021 SLC Outdoor Championships. She was a member of the 4x100m relay that placed fourth at the SLC Outdoor Championships. She currently has a 3.83 GPA in the pursuit of a health education degree.
