Entering the season the Central Arkansas Bears and Southeastern Louisiana Lions baseball teams were separated by two first-place votes in the Southland Conference preseason polls.
The Bears found themselves in second-place behind two-time reigning SLC champion Sam Houston State, while the Lions were placed fourth behind McNeese State, which received just one first-place vote.
When the Lions come Friday to Bear Stadium, it will open the door to the 2020 Southland Conference portion of the schedule.
SLU enters SLC play with a 5-7 record, playing all 12 contests in Louisiana.
This weekend’s trek to Conway will be the first time the Lions have ventured outside of The Pelican State.
SLU opened the season with a 3-2 win over then No. 24-ranked Louisiana-Lafayette in Lafayette, Louisiana.
The Lions followed with a 2-0 loss to Louisiana Tech, also at Lafayette.
SLU then played a four-game home stand, which resulted in a 9-6 loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana-Lafayette and then a 2-1 series win over Jacksonville.
That was followed up by a two-game series sweep at the hands of Louisiana-Monroe, which saw the Warhawks score 23 runs in the series finale on Feb. 26.
SLU bounced back from that loss to shut out Stony Brook 11-0 at home to open a three-game home series, which the Lions left with a 2-1 series win.
Finally, SLU lost a midweek contest 6-3 to then No. 20 LSU.
Meanwhile, the Bears have opened to an identical 5-7 record.
Opening the season against a fellow Bear-mascot team at home, UCA dropped a series 2-1 to Missouri State, while beating Memphis 5-3 at home in a midweek game.
The Bears then hit the road for a four-game trip, first to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where they dropped a 2-1 series to Southern Miss and then concluding the road trip at Memphis in an 8-5 loss.
UCA then returned home for a three-game set against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, which the Bears took 2-1.
In UCA’s most recent midweek game, the Bears dropped a contest to NCAA reigning national champion and No. 2-ranked Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, 10-2.
While the records are none to pleasing to both teams, the conference records are set at 0.
As a team, the Lions are hitting .231, while getting on base at a .339 clip.
The slugging percentage for SLU is at .313 with the team registering just 13 doubles, four triples and three home runs.
Freshman Jacob Burke leads the Lions’ offense with a .333 (batting average)/.455 (on-base percentage)/1.066 (on-base plus slugging percentage), while hitting two home runs and tallying six RBI.
The pitching staff holds a 4.41 team ERA, while holding opponents to a .240 batting average.
Sophomore right-hander Grant Upton leads the starters with a 1.00 ERA in three starts, while surrendering eight runs, two earned on 14 hits, four walks and 12 strikeouts in 18.0 innings pitched.
The Bears are hitting .262 as a team and getting on base at a .346 clip, while slugging at a .333 clip.
Junior Connor Emmet leads the team with a .435 average, while reaching base at a .490 clip. His slugging is at .565 with four doubles and one triple.
The Bears pitching staff holds a team ERA of 4.09, holding opponents to a .267 average.
Junior right-hander Gavin Stone leads the starting staff in ERA at 1.93 in three starts, while giving up five runs, four earned on 15 hits, five walks and striking out 18 batters in 18.2 innings of work.
Game times for the weekend series are 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Stadium.
