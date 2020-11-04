The University of Central Arkansas Bears have never shied away from tough competition, and this basketball season will be no different.
The Bears, under the direction of head coach Anthony Boone, will face four Power 5 programs, along with two in-state opponents and four other quality Division I teams during the months of November and December.
In addition to the previously released games with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Arkansas State and Jackson State, the Bears will also face Baylor, Mississippi State, Missouri State, Saint Louis and Little Rock prior to the start of Southland Conference play in January.
Adding to the difficulty of that stretch, all of UCA's non-conference games will be on the road.
Boone sees the extended road swing as a chance for his squad to get battle tested.
"Having the opportunity for our guys to band even closer together,” Boone said. "Not playing at home is difficult and we often paint the picture that it's just us when we're on the road. And it will literally be just us this year. Hopefully building that and just more toughness with our guys, to get to the attitude that it doesn't matter where we play. We're going to do what we do, we're going to be who we are. We're going to play together and we're going to play hard and give ourselves the best chance we can in each game.”
The Bears will open at Ole Miss, facing the Rebels, Arkansas State and Jackson State on consecutive days Nov. 25-27 in Oxford, Mississippi.
They will hit the road again to Springfield, Missouri, to take on Missouri State on Dec. 1 at JQH Arena.
"Great tradition at Missouri State,” Boone said. "It will be an easy trip and we're fortunate we get to go and play that game. Again, we have quite a few trips that are shorter than what we've been doing the last couple of years, and we're happy about that. A great opponent, they're in a great conference, and it will be another challenge for us.
"And hopefully it will be one that we can do well in and get the same feeling we'll have when we're playing a Southland Conference opponent on the road. That will be a great arena to try to play well in, and for us to treat it just like it's a conference game.”
The Bears will then make the even shorter trip to Little Rock to take on the Trojans in the annual "Governor's I-40 Showdown" on Dec. 6 at the Stephens Center, UCA's third in-state game of the season.
"It will be a tough game. They are doing a great job over there,” Boone said."They had a really good year last year. Coach (Darrell) Walker has done a great job everywhere he's been. They will be very athletic, as they have been. They'll pressure you like they do. It will be a very, very tough game, just like our game last year was. It will be the same way.
"We look forward to that challenge. We want to get back to how it was a couple of years ago when we did beat them. We want to make a good showing. And as I've said before, whenever two teams in the state are playing, it's a win regardless. Because this is our state and we're talking about basketball, so Arkansas wins.”
UCA will head to Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Dec. 8 to face the SLU Billikens in a rematch from Nov. 24, 2018, a game the Billikens hung on to win 73-61.
"We're very fortunate to get to play that game,” Boone said. "Coach (Travis) Ford does a great job there and it's a really good program. A couple of years ago we went up there and played a pretty competitive game. Hopefully we'll be able to do the same. I know they've been working on improving since then, but we have, too.
"It will be nice to not have to go very far, as it is with most of our trips this season. And play a quality opponent and have a chance to be competitive.”
After the historic trip to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks on Dec. 12 — playing the Razorbacks for the first time since 1947 — a third Southeastern Conference school, Mississippi State, awaits on Dec. 16 in Starkville, Mississippi.
After a 10-day break for the holidays, the Bears will close out the preseason portion of their schedule against arguably their toughest opponent, the highly ranked Baylor Bears on Thursday, Dec. 29 in Waco.
"It will help some, having played two other SEC schools at that point,” Boone said. "Most of the SEC teams are similar, they are extremely athletic and they will play pretty physical. So we'll be a little bit accustomed to that, playing against Ole Miss and Arkansas by the time we play them. Hopefully we will and we'll look at them as just another opponent. A good opponent, but just another opponent.”
The Baylor Bears, who finished 26-4 last season, are another story. Many experts are picking the Bears as a potential Final Four team after last year's season was cut short by the pandemic. Boone said it's hard to argue with that assessment.
"We're going to have to be really, really on it because I think they are easily one of the best teams in the country,” he said. "Last year they were one of the teams that, certainly we thought, could win the national championship. And I think it's the same for this season. So we'll have to be ultra-focused. Hopefully we will be with every game, but we certainly will have to be in that game in order to have a chance to be competitive with them. They are extremely good.”
The Southland Conference season begins Jan. 2 at McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
UCA's first home league contest is Jan. 6 against New Orleans at the Farris Center.
