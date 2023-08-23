x

UCA receiver Jarrod Barnes runs away from a defender during the 2022 season.

 Jaden Powell / UCA Sports Information

A football team that returns its top three receivers from the previous season is usually one destined to have a quality passing attack.

The University of Central Arkansas Bears are one of those teams, with the return of Jarrod Barnes, Christian Richmond and Myles Butler. That trio combined for 96 receptions that totaled 1,567 yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns. Two of the returnees, Barnes and Richmond, are highly experienced seniors who also double as return specialists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.