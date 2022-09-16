The Central Arkansas Bears are hoping to an avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 1990 when they play the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
UCA lost its first two games to Missouri State and Ole Miss. In 1990, UCA started 0-3 but then won eight consecutive games before losing in the second round of the NAIA national playoffs.
“The big deal is go win one game,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We’ve had two tough weeks against two great opponents. Give them all the credit in the world. We didn’t do enough, obviously, in either game to win the game. But you can’t get those back, and you can’t go win them all at one time.
“So, that’s the focus —win this one game. Our guys have that focus and mentality.”
Missouri State was ranked in the Top 10 of NCAA FBS. Ole Miss was ranked 22nd in the Associated Press Top 25 poll entering the game with the Bears. The Rebels won 59-3.
UCA’s lone points came on a 31-yard field goal by Hayden Ray with 9:54 left in the game. The kick made the score 56-3.
Today’s game between the Bears and the Bengals will be the first in school history. Idaho State is also 0-2 with losses to UNLV, 52-21, and San Diego State, 38-7.
The Bengals have two quarterbacks who have thrown for over 200 yards this season. Hunter Hayes is 25 for 42 for 201 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Vander Waal is 9 for 18 for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Raiden Hunter is the team’s leading rusher. He’s rushed for 79 yards on 23 carries. Hunter Hays has scored the team’s lone rushing touchdown.
UCA’s Darius Hale leads the Bears in rushing with 145 yards on 33 carries. Kylin James has rushed for 122 yards on 16 carries.
Transfer quarterback Will McElvain has completed 32 of 58 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown in two games. Jarrod Barnes is leading the team in receiving with 132 yards on 10 catches. Myles Butler has caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The Idaho State game is the second of three consecutive road games for the Bears.
UCA plays at Southeast Missouri on Sept. 24 before returning home to Estes Stadium to play Austin Peay on Oct. 1 in the ASUN conference opener.
