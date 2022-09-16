x

Central Arkansas' Kemari Clark intercepts a pass intended for Jordan Watkins during the Bears' loss to the Rebels last Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

 Jaden Powell / UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas Bears are hoping to an avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 1990 when they play the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.

UCA lost its first two games to Missouri State and Ole Miss. In 1990, UCA started 0-3 but then won eight consecutive games before losing in the second round of the NAIA national playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.