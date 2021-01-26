Coming off its worst conference loss since a 100-57 thumping by Nicholls State on Feb. 23, 2019, the Central Arkansas Bears hope to pick things up after a 93-58 loss to Abilene Christian last Saturday.
There was little the Bears could do right against ACU as it ran away from the 11:28 mark in the first half onward.
Foul trouble from UCA’s top two healthy scorers limited them to fewer minutes, which also meant fewer opportunities to make an impact.
Senior guard and the team’s Swiss Army Knife Rylan Bergersen played just 26 minutes, compared to his 33-plus minutes in prior contests, while sophomore guard Khaleem Bennett logged just 24 minutes of work.
The pair combined for 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, but it was a difficult game for both.
Bergersen made 3 of 10 shots, while Bennett fouled out with 5:11 left in the game.
Meanwhile, the Bears had difficulty throughout stopping ACU’s offensive firepower.
The Wildcats shot 45.5% from the field in the first half and a blistering 61.3% in the second, while knocking down 52.9% from long range in the second half.
But, if there was one bright spot for UCA was the return of sophomore guard Collin Cooper, who logged his first minutes this season, scoring a team-high 12 points in 26 minutes.
With senior guard DeAndre Jones out for the rest of the year, the Bears will have to rely more on Cooper, especially with fellow sophomore guard Lewis McDaniel shelved for the time being.
Moving forward for the Bears is Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lions have an identical 2-4 record in Southland Conference play as UCA with SLU grabbing victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and McNeese State.
In their most recent game, the Lions fell 73-68 at home to Northwestern State.
SLU finished plus-eight on the boards, but had a poor shooting night, hitting just 35.5% from the field.
Meanwhile, NSU shot over 55.6% across both halves in its win.
Junior guard/forward Gus Okafor, SLU’s second leading scorer exploded for 20 points in the loss.
For the season, the Lions are led by Keon Clergeot’s 15.4 points per game, while Okafor leads the team in rebounding at 6.4 per game.
Junior guard Joe Kasperzyk narrowly leads Clergeot in assists with 30, while also leading the team in steals with 19.
Sophomore guard/forward Nick Caldwell leads the team in blocks with 10.
For the Bears, Bergersen is the team-leader in points per game with 17.1, assists with 50 and steals with 19.
Senior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game and freshman center Churchill Bounds leads the team in blocks with six.
The Bears travel Wednesday to Hammond, Louisiana, to take on Southeastern Louisiana.
The game tip at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as The Bear 91.3.
