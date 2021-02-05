Another tough loss came Jan. 30 at the Farris Center for the Central Arkansas Bears men’s basketball team.
The Northwestern State Demons went on a second-half run that eventually buried any chance of the Bears (3-13, 2-6 Southland Conference) coming back as Northwestern State put away UCA 81-77.
It was the Bears’ sixth straight loss, which dates back to a Jan. 9 91-80 loss to Sam Houston.
The last UCA came Jan. 6 against New Orleans as the Bears began Southland Conference play with a two-game winning streak.
Since that New Orleans win, UCA has been in freefall and hopes to stop that falling as it hosts McNeese State, one of two teams in the SLC the Bears have beaten this season.
It wasn’t all bad for UCA in the loss against Northwestern State, however.
Sophomore guard Collin Cooper has proved to be an integral piece of this Bears offense since he returned three games ago, scoring at 13.0 points per game.
He led UCA with 17 points against the Demons.
Senior guard Rylan Bergersen and junior forward SK Shittu had near double-doubles with Bergersen finishing with 16 points and nine assists, while Shittu had eight points and 11 rebounds.
But now, the Bears turn their attention to McNeese State for a mid-Saturday afternoon game with the McNeese State Cowgirls having to postpone its game against the Sugar Bears.
Over the course of conference play, the McNeese State Cowboys (7-10, 1-7 SLC) have had similar outcomes to UCA.
Across eight conference games, the Cowboys have grabbed one win, a 74-71 victory over Houston Baptist on Jan. 23.
When the SLC announced its preseason poll, McNeese was picked sixth, receiving two first-place votes, while UCA trailed in seventh, receiving no first-place votes.
Currently, the two teams sit in 11th- (UCA) and 12th- (McNeese State) place in the conference standings.
With the second half of conference play slated to begin Saturday, both teams will need to turn it up and pick up wins if they want to be among the eight that qualifies for the Southland Conference Tournament, which begins March 8 in Katy, Texas.
In the previous matchup at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana, UCA picked up its first conference win with an 81-67 victory.
The Bears outrebounded McNeese 45-30, and outshot the Cowboys 49.2 percent to 32.1 percent.
Bergersen led the Bears with 18 points, and he also finished with four rebounds and two steals with one turnover.
Fellow senior guard DeAndre Jones, who is out for the season with an injury, finished that game with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and six turnovers.
Meanwhile, McNeese was led by senior guard Dru Kuxhausen’s 22 points, while senior guard A.J. Lawson finished with a double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds.
On the season, senior forward Keyshawn Feazell leads the Cowboys with 14.3 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game, to go along with 17 blocks.
Lawson leads the team with 91 assists, while freshman guard Collin Warren leads the team in steals with 22.
Like Feazell, Bergersen leads the Bears in a trio of categories with 16.7 points per game, 65 assists and 21 steals.
Senior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in rebounding with 6.3 per game, while a trio of Bears lead the team in blocks with six. Those three Bears are Chatham, Shittu and freshman center Churchill Bounds.
The tipoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Farris Center, and will be broadcast on 91.3 FM The Bear.
Also, the UCA Bears announced its game Wednesday at New Orleans has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the New Orleans program.
