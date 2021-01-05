After a grueling, grinding nonconference schedule, the Central Arkansas men finally hit conference play Jan. 2 with an 81-67 win over McNeese State.
It was the Bears’ (2-7, 1-0 Southland Conference) second victory of the season after an easy 92-28 win over Champion Christian on Dec. 12.
UCA’s win over the Cowboys was an efficient one as the Bears knocked down 49.2% of shots from the field, but missed six free throws on the night.
A 12-point lead heading into halftime was needed for UCA as the two teams played to a 38-36 second half with McNeese hitting at a more efficient clip than in the first half, making 37% of shots as opposed to a paltry 27.6% in the first half.
While senior guard DeAndre Jones turned the ball over six times, the Bears did relatively well in turnovers overall, giving the ball up 18 times as a whole.
Senior guard and preseason SLC First Teamer Rylan Bergersen led the Bears with 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting.
Jones followed with 14 points and added a team-high nine rebounds despite being one of the smaller guys on the floor at 5-foot-11.
Sophomore guard Khaleem Bennett and senior forward Jared Chatham rounded out the Bears in double figures with 13.
For the Cowboys, the Bears had trouble slowing down McNeese senior guard Dru Kuxhausen as he sniped six off 11 3-point shots, along with four consecutive makes from the free-throw line for 22 points.
Kuxhausen didn’t make a field goal inside of the 3-point arc during the game as he took just two more shots inside the 3-point line.
The Bears were once again in charge of rebounds as they pulled down 45 to McNeese’s 30.
With a win under its belt, UCA turns its attention to 1-8 New Orleans.
While playing some marquee opponents, the Privateers nonconference schedule wasn’t as difficult as UCA’s as New Orleans’ lone win of the season came against Florida National.
The Privateers have played close games where the tide could have changed, but they haven’t been able to pick up more wins.
As was the case in its SLC opener at conference preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin.
New Orleans struggled mightily in the first half of last Saturday’s 78-67 loss to the Lumberjacks, hitting just 4 of 16 shots.
The poor shooting dug a 36-22 hole that was too much to overcome, despite narrowly outscoring SFA in the second half 45-42.
New Orleans turned the ball over 23 times, which were converted into 25 SFA points and were bullied in the paint as SFA scored 40 points in the paint to New Orleans’ 28.
The rebound margin was separated by five as the Lumberjacks held a 29-25 advantage in the win.
But, not all was bad for New Orleans.
Shooting 62% from the field in the second half, while redshirt junior guard Damion Rosser played all 40 minutes of efficient basketball, leading all scorers with 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting.
He was followed by senior guard Troy Green’s 19.
On the season, Green leads the Privateers with 16.2 points per game, while also holding the team-lead in steals with 12.
Rosser trails Green in points per game with 14.6, but leads the team in rebounds at 6.2, as well as tying with junior forward Ladarius Marshall with five blocks.
Senior guard Lamont Berzat leads the team in assists with 28.
Bergersen leads UCA in points per game with 15.6, while Jones leads the team in a pair of categories with 14 steals and 37 assists.
Junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.1, while freshman center Churchill Bounds leads the team in blocks with six in limited action.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Farris Center with the game also being broadcast on 91.3 FM The Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.