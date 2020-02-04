After a big second half performance, the Central Arkansas Bears are now on the upswing after picking up a win in Natchitoches, Louisiana, it’s now on to Lamar.
The Bears’ (7-15, 6-5 SLC) 79-71 win over the Demons was indeed a tale of two halves.
The first half could likely not have been worse for UCA as it struggled from the field, shooting 28.8% from the field, hitting just 10 of 35 shots.
The Bears struggled from beyond the 3-point line, hitting just 2 of 11 in the first half, as well as at the free-throw line, hitting just 5 of 8.
The poor shooting from all areas of the field caused UCA to fall into a 43-27 deficits the break.
However, coming out of halftime, the Bears were a different team, trimming the 16-point halftime deficit to just two in four minutes, 40 seconds.
Three minutes later, UCA took a two-point lead and fought back and forth until finally taking the lead for good with 3:56 left on the clock.
In the second half, the Bears shot 44.4% from the field, including hitting 5 of 14 3-pointers, while also making 15 of 23 free throws.
UCA also had a big advantage on the boards, out rebounding NSU 51-36.
With that win, the Bears now have a two-game winning streak after posting a three-game losing streak prior to an 88-68 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
The Northwestern State win also began a three-game road trip for UCA as it now heads to Beaumont, Texas, to play Lamar.
This is the lone matchup between the two teams this season.
Lamar (11-11, 5-6 SLC) finds itself in a tie with Northwestern State at the seven and eight spots in conference play with the second half of conference play now beginning.
UCA is one spot ahead of the Cardinals at 6-5 and Lamar has Texas A&M-Corpus Christi nipping at its heels.
The Cardinals are coming off a strong shooting performance, hitting a shade over 50% of their shots from the field in a 96-91 win over McNeese State.
They also shot well behind the 3-point line, making 14 of 32 shots, while hitting 80% for their free throws.
Sophomore guard Davion Buster led the way with 39 points in the win.
Senior guard T.J. Atwood leads the Cardinals in scoring with 15.8 points per game, while junior forward/center leads the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game.
Senior guard V.J. Holmes leads the team in both assists (97) and steals (48), while freshman center David Muoka leads the team in blocks (33).
The Bears are led by junior guard Rylan Bergersen’s 15.0 points per game as well as assists with 68.
Junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.6 and blocks with 75, while junior forward Jared Chatham and sophomore forward Eddy Kayouloud tie for the team lead in steals with 18.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Beaumont, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.