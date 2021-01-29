Closing out the first half of Southland Conference play, the Central Arkansas Bears are in desperate need of a win Saturday when they host Northwestern State.
Trending the opposite direction as the Sugar Bears, the UCA men (3-12, 2-5 SLC) have been in free fall since the Bears started conference play with a pair of wins over McNeese and New Orleans.
Since then, UCA has lost five straight, which is likely due in part to losing floor general and program assist leader DeAndre Jones for the season against New Orleans.
Unfortunately for the Bears, they haven’t played in many close games during that stretch.
UCA lost the first game of this stretch 91-80 to Sam Houston, then fell 95-69 to Stephen F. Austin.
UCA played its best game of this stretch Jan. 16 at home versus Nicholls where the Bears fell 74-72, but followed with a 93-58 loss at Abilene Christian and a 69-57 loss at Southeastern Louisiana.
Against SLU, UCA struggled to keep pace with the Lions despite the Bears shooting better than the Lions throughout the game.
Where UCA lost the game, however, was at the free-throw line where it knocked down 8 of 14, compared to 18 of 25 for the Lions.
Senior guard Rylan Bergersen, who leads the team in scoring for the season at 16.8, led the Bears with 13 points.
UCA now sits a half game out of a three-way tie for sixth place in the Southland.
One of those teams the Bears are looking up at is Saturday’s foe Northwestern State.
The Demons are winners of their last two — a 73-68 win at SLU and an 81-73 win at home against New Orleans.
Prior to those two wins, NSU took back-to-back losses to Nicholls, 76-66, and Stephen F. Austin 86-74.
Against New Orleans, the Demons shot 51.6 percent from the field, including a 56.3-percent second half which allowed NSU to outscore the Privateers 47-36 to propel the Demons to victory.
Season leading scorer, junior guard Trenton Massner led all scorers with 21 points.
On the season, Masner scores 12.6 points per game, while also leading the team in steals with 24.
Freshman center Kendal Coleman leads the team in rebounding at 6.6 per game and blocks with 17, while senior guard CJ Jones leads the team in assists with 47.
As previously mentioned, Bergersen leads UCA in points per game, while also leading the team in assists and steals with 56 assists and 19 steals.
Senior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in rebounds per game at 6.5, while freshman center Churchill Bounds leads the team in blocks with six.
The game follows the women’s half of the doubleheader around 4 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM The Bear.
