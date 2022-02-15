Coming off a huge win over Jacksonville State, the Central Arkansas Bears are hoping to ride the momentum against Bellarmine at home Wednesday night.
The Bears (8-16, 5-6 ASUN Conference) used a strong defensive first half, which they held the Gamecocks to 33 percent shooting to pave the way for the win.
Freshman Camren Hunter scored a game-high 21 points, while graduate Jared Chatham scored 16, juniors Darious Hall scored 13 and Eddy Kayouloud scored 11.
Now, with the win in its back pocket, UCA will hope to replicate Saturday’s feat against Bellarmine.
The Knights (15-11, 9-3 ASUN) are now tied for first place in the ASUN’s West Division after Jacksonville State’s loss, and are looking to take first place should JSU lose early this week.
Currently, Bellarmine is riding a two-game winning streak with wins at North Florida and North Alabama.
Prior to that, the Knights lost back-to-back at home against Liberty and Kennesaw State.
Earlier this season, the Bears traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on Bellarmine, but the game went well in favor of the Knights.
On Jan. 11, Bellarmine outmatched UCA en route to an 85-63 win in Louisville.
A poor-shooting first half buried the Bears by 10 at the break, creating a hole that it would need to climb out of in the second half.
In the first half overall, UCA made 37.5 percent from the field, but 1 of 8 from 3-point land.
The Bears turned it around quite a bit in the second half, shooting 55.6 percent from the field, but defensively, UCA wasn’t up to task as the Knights shot 69 percent.
Bellarmine senior Dylan Penn went off, scoring 38 points in the win. He was the lone Knight in double figures.
Sophomore Collin Cooper led the Bears in scoring in the game with 15 points, while he was followed by freshman Ibbe Klintman’s 13 and sophomore Masai Olowokere’s 12.
As previously stated, Penn is Bellarmine’s season-leading scorer, averaging 16.6 points per game, while also leading in assists with 132 and blocks with 18.
Senior Juston Betz leads the team in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while he also leads the team in steals with 34.
The Bears are led in scoring by Hunter with 13.6 per game, while he also leads the team in steals with 35 and assists with 70.
Hall leads the team in rebounding, averaging 7.0 per game, while Chatham leads the team in blocks with 20.
Wednesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. inside the Farris Center and will be broadcast on 91.3 FM, 92.7 FM and ESPN+.
