Five days removed from finishing out the nonconference slate, the Central Arkansas Bears return to Southland Conference play on the road Thursday against the Houston Baptist Huskies.
On Dec. 28, the Bears (3-10, 2-0 SLC) finished up their brutal nonconference portion of the schedule after a 106-54 loss to Markus Howard, brother of former Bear Jordan Howard, and Marquette.
UCA went 1-10 with the lone win coming at the expense of Division III crosstown foe Hendrix on Nov. 7.
But, conference play has allowed the Bears to get off to their first 2-0 start since the program joined Division I and SLC competition in 2006-07.
That 2-0 start to conference play is without head coach Russ Pennell, who has been on an indefinite leave of absence since UCA’s Dec. 7 loss to Utah.
But now, the Bears turn their attention to a winless HBU Huskies (0-10, 0-2 SLC) team that is getting outscored by opponents 101.2 to 76.6.
The Huskies are also coming off a 10-day break after last having played in a 107-88 nonconference loss at New Mexico on Dec. 22.
Prior to that game, HBU lost its conference opener 96-68 to Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 18 in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Last season, the Huskies knocked off UCA 75-71 on Feb. 13 in which then sophomore guard Ty Dalton led HBU in points with 21.
Since graduated Thatch Unruh a game-high 22 for the Bears in the loss.
For this game, junior guard DeAndre Jones might be back, which will be his first action since leaving Nov. 17 against Little Rock.
The Bears are led by sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud’s 15.5 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game and 10 steals.
Junior center Hayden Koval shares the team-lead in steals, while holding the team lead in blocks by a significant margin at 50.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen leads the team in assists with 36.
The Huskies are led by senior guard Jason Gates’ 17.6 points per game, junior guard Ian DuBose’s 6.3 rebounds per game and 16 steals, Dalton’s 34 assists and junior center Ryan Gomes’ eight blocks.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday in Houston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.