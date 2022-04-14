After earning a series sweep last weekend at Farris Field against Bellarmine, the Central Arkansas Bears softball team is looking to replicate that feat at Eastern Kentucky.
Coming into this weekend’s Friday through Saturday series UCA (22-15, 7-5 ASUN Conference) sits atop the ASUN’s West Division tied with Jacksonville State.
In the opposing dugout for this weekend’s series is an Eastern Kentucky (7-28, 3-9 ASUN) team that is trying to climb out of the ASUN basement, separated by just two games over last place Bellarmine.
Against those Knights last weekend, UCA utilized strong pitching, holding Bellarmine to three total runs across three games.
The first game of the series saw the Bears win 5-2, while junior Jordan Johnson pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout, while striking out 12 in game two of the series, which UCA won 3-0.
Johnson closed out the series in the circle, once again pitching a complete game, but allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Sophomore Kayla Beaver earned the win in the first game of the series, giving up two runs on six hits and one run, while striking out four and hitting one batter.
Meanwhile, EKU was swept by JSU in a three-game series that saw the Colonels fail to score a run across all three contests.
EKU managed just six hits in the series, failing to get at the Gamecock pitching staff.
The weekend hitting performance is not surprising in regards to team batting average.
The Colonels come in with the second worst average in the conference, hitting .214 on the season.
Senior Sammi Miller leads EKU offensively with a .344 batting average, while getting on base at a .480 clip and sluggin at a .427 clip. She is also 14 of 17 in steal attempts this season.
Fellow senior Carly Robinson comes in with the power bat, hitting seven home runs on the season, which leads the team.
Pitching hasn’t fared much better for the Colonels as they also come into the weekend with the second worst ERA at 5.47.
Freshman Lauren Narvaez leads the pitching staff with a 2.62 ERA, which comes largely in relief as she has made 19 appearances to just seven starts.
She has given up 31 runs, 26 earned, on 78 hits, 21 walks and has struck out 21 batters across 69.1 innings.
In contrast, UCA comes in with one of the conference’s better offenses, hitting .301 on the season.
The Bears offense is led by sophomore Jenna Wildeman’s .402 batting average, which also leads the conference.
She has a .500 on-base percentage and slugs .444 on the season, while also stealing 28 of 35 bases on the season.
UCA is fourth in ERA, coming in with a 2.63 ERA.
The staff is led by Beaver and Johnson in the circle.
Johnson’s 2.43 ERA bests Beaver’s 2.53 thus far with Beaver getting two more starts and five more appearances over Johnson.
Johnson is holding opponents to a 2.36 batting average, while Beaver holds opponents to a .232 average.
This weekend’s three-game series starts with a Friday doubleheader, which starts at 1 p.m., while the series concludes at 1 p.m. Saturday with all games being played in Richmond, Kentucky.
