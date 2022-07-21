UCA Media Day

Central Arkansas football coach Nathan Brown addresses the media during UCA Media Day on Thursday at the Farris Center in Conway. UCA opens the season Sept. 1 at home against the Missouri State Bears.

 Mark Buffalo photo

The Central Arkansas Bears football team is ready for the “first” season of ASUN football.

A year ago, UCA joined the ASUN and the football season was part of a joint agreement with the Western Athletic Conference. This year, a cooperation remains in effect, but the Bears will play a full conference slate.

