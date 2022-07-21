The Central Arkansas Bears football team is ready for the “first” season of ASUN football.
A year ago, UCA joined the ASUN and the football season was part of a joint agreement with the Western Athletic Conference. This year, a cooperation remains in effect, but the Bears will play a full conference slate.
Previously, UCA was a member of the Southland Conference since it moved from NCAA Division II to Division I FCS.
“You get so comfortable … you’re a creature of habit,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said during UCA Media Day on Thursday at the Farris Center. “You get to know the teams you play. You know the trips and the travel and all that like we did in the Southland Conference for all those years. Switching to the ASUN conference was a transition time. And smack in the middle of that is COVID and dealing with that.
“Last year was our first full year of playing ASUN competition, but within that, it was an ASUN-WAC challenge. It wasn’t even a full ASUN conference season. The inaugural season is what they are calling it this year. We’re excited about that opportunity. I think we’re going to see our players and coaches thrive this year, knowing what to expect.”
A year ago, the Bears finished 5-6 overall. They played only one game against an FBS school, falling to Arkansas State 40-21 in the season opener.
UCA played only two true conference games a year ago. The Bears lost to Eastern Kentucky 38-35 but beat Jacksonville State 38-14.
The Bears beat UAPB 45-23, Abilene Christian 42-21, Lamar 49-38, Jacksonville State and Texas Wesleyan 63-3.
They had closes losses to Missouri State (43-34), Sam Houston State (45-35) and Eastern Kentucky.
Brown said it’s exciting to be a part of the first season in the ASUN.
“Anytime you can be the first and kind of be a trailblazer, I think that is a positive thing. I talk to our players about that all the time. You have a chance to etch your name in the record book forever. If you become the conference champion of the inaugural ASUN, everyone will always remember that.”
UCA must replace its longtime quarterback Breylin Smith, who passed for 2,884 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games a year ago.
“He was the face of our program for three or four years,” Brown said of Smith. “He holds school record. The ability he had on the field to lead and the intangibles he had, is obviously something you can’t replace. We’ve done a good job of not only recruiting young players, but we’ve recruited really good in the transfer portal with our quarterbacks.”
The Bears signed former Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain out of the transfer portal.
A year ago, McElvain completed 23 of 41 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown while playing in four games. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, McElvain played in 15 games, completing 203 passes in 382 attempts for 2,778 yards and 20 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.
“He’s got starting experience and was a freshman All-American,” Brown said of McElvain. “He’s really solidified that position through spring and summer workouts.”
The Bears open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1, against the Missouri State Bears at Estes Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Bears are coached by former Arkansas Razorbacks coach Bobby Petrino, who led the Razorbacks to back-to-back Top 10 finishes.
The Bears travel to Ole Miss on Sept. 10.
The ASUN opener is Oct. 1 at home against Austin Peay. Other ASUN games are Oct. 15 at Kennesaw State, Oct. 29 at home against North Alabama, Nov. 5 at Eastern Kentucky and Nov. 19 at home against Jacksonville State.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
