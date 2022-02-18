After Wednesday night’s 79-69 loss to Bellarmine, the Central Arkansas Bears are still seeking a home game in the ASUN Conference postseason tournament.
Currently, the Bears (8-17, 5-7 ASUN) sit in seventh place in the conference and up ahead is a game against a team UCA has already scored a win against this season.
On Jan. 4, the Bears won in Richmond, Kentucky, 79-72, using a strong first half, which used big outputs from four different players.
Junior Darious Hall led all scorers with 21 points, while also recording a game-high16 rebounds.
Sophomore Collin Cooper followed with 18, while freshman Camren Hunter and graduate Jared Chatham each scored 16.
EKU was led by junior Cooper Robb’s 18 points, followed by a pair of 15-point outings from freshman Devontae Blanton and junior Jomaru Brown.
Blanton also finished with 11 rebounds.
Recently, the Colonels (12-15, 4-9 ASUN) have had a bit of tough luck, losing three of their last four.
The most recent win was an overtime win over North Alabama, which EKU got big-time outputs from sophomore Michael Moreno, who scored a game-high 24 points, followed by Brown’s 22. Blanton also scored 16 in the game.
For the game, the Colonels struggled from the field, shooting 33.8 percent from the field and hitting just 25.9 percent of shots from the perimeter.
Meanwhile, the Bears also struggled from the perimeter against Bellarmine, hitting just 5 of 21 shots beyond the arc.
That was helped by a trio of late 3-pointers by sophomore Jaxson Baker, who went 3 of 4 from 3-point land for the game.
Coach Anthony Boone said he thought his Bears performed well defensively, but could only contain Dylan Penn for so long, who tied Hunter for the game-high in scoring with 25 points.
UCA also got double-figure outputs from Chatham, who finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman Ibbe Klintman, who finished with 10.
On the season, EKU has five players scoring in double figures with Brown leading the way with 11.9 points per game.
Blanton leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 points per game, while sophomore Tariq Balogun leads the team in blocks with 30.
Brown leads the team in steals with 48, while Blanton leads the team in assists with 78.
The Bears are led in scoring by Hunters’ 14.0 points per game, while he also leads the team in assists with 74 and steals with 36.
Chatham leads the team in blocks with 20, while Hall leads the team in rebounding with 6.7.
The game will tip off approximately at 6:15 p.m. Saturday inside the Farris Center, following the Sugar Bears game against EKU.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM, 92.7 FM as well as ESPN+.
