A little over a week removed from its originally scheduled season start, the Central Arkansas men stepped on the court for the first time.
Meanwhile, the Sugar Bears welcomed its third-ever Power 5 opponent to the Farris Center over the weekend.
The UCA men were originally scheduled to play in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, but COVID put a stop to those plans.
Then, the Bears were scheduled to play Missouri State on Dec. 1, but that game too was struck because of COVID.
With the delayed start to the season, the Bears finally stepped on the court against the University of Memphis on Friday and then against Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Bears play well through the first half, but fell apart in the second, leading to an 85-68 loss on the road to the Tigers.
The second half saw UCA’s field goal percentage drop over 10% and 3-point percentage drop from 63.64% (7 of 11) to 25% (2 of 8).
The Bears also shot 11 fewer free throws and made nine fewer at the charity stripe in the second half.
But, UCA seemingly bounced back to have a competitive contest throughout against Little Rock on Sunday.
Four minutes into Sunday’s game, it looked like it would be a long one for the Bears as they fell into a nine-point hole that was erased five minutes later as the two schools were tied at 20.
UCA then pushed out to a seven-point lead before the Trojans had erased that.
Similarly to Friday, the Bears headed into the break leading by one.
But Sunday saw a different result.
Instead of a 17-point loss, UCA fell by three at 86-83.
So what was the difference?
"At times we brought some good energy and we made some good runs,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “We never let ourselves get totally out of the game. We had a chance right up until the very end. So that's encouraging. But we have to do better about having energy and enthusiasm, and having more of a sense of team from everybody. The guys that played, and guys that don't play, too.”
Contrast that to Boone saying the Bears had some first-game jitters against Memphis.
“But we also shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit,” Boone said after Friday’s game against the Tigers. “And a lot of that is we haven't played yet, and that's not any fault of ours. It's the opponents we had scheduled and the games just couldn't happen. But we have to learn from it, and hopefully we can learn pretty quickly and we can cut out some of those mistakes. We're still going to make mistakes and we're going to continue to turn the ball over, because we want our guys to be aggressive.”
The Bears also shot consistently across the board against the Trojans than they did against Memphis.
UCA hit two fewer shot attempts in the second half Sunday with the same amount of attempts in each half.
It also had a stronger backcourt game from senior tandem DeAndre Jones and Rylan Bergersen.
Bergersen did his part against Memphis as he scored a team-leading 22 points, while Jones struggled by making just 2 of 7 for eight points to go along with seven turnovers.
But, it was Jones that exploded for a 23 outburst and only turned the ball over three times, while Bergersen scored 14 and led the team in rebounds with eight.
The Bears travel Tuesday to St. Louis to take on the University of St. Louis.
Sandwiched between the two men’s games was the Sugar Bears’ home opener against Big 12 opponent Kansas State.
And, what a defensive struggle the game was.
Having to deal with the Wildcats length, the Sugar Bears shot a paltry 17.5% from the field in a 47-33 loss.
But, UCA also came up defensively despite being heavily undersized as it held Kansas State to a meager 34.1%.
The Wildcats did have some key players out, but they could never fully pull away from the Sugar Bears until the fourth quarter as they outscored UCA 16-4 in the final frame for the win.
Throughout the contest both offenses struggled to put anything in goal as it took nearly four minutes to begin the game for either team to make a field goal.
At halftime, the two teams combined for a dismal 8 of 45 from the field with the score at 18-12 in KSU’s favor.
The third period saw the two teams ramp things up as the Sugar Bears outscored KSU 17-13.
UCA took the lead for the second time in the game with 13.2 seconds left in the third as junior guard Romola Dominguez buried the Sugar Bears’ only 3-pointer of the game, giving UCA a 29-28 lead.
That trey punctuated an 11-2 run for UCA to grab the lead, but just as time was expiring in the third, K-State senior guard Sydney Goodson nailed her one and only shot of the game, answering Dominguez’s 3-pointer on the other end to give the Wildcats a 31-29 lead after three.
KSU never looked back in defeat of the Sugar Bears.
The Wildcats didn’t have any players reach double figures, but redshirt junior Rachel Ranke finished with nine, along with a near double-double from freshman center Taylor Lauterbach’s nine-point, 12-rebound day.
The Sugar Bears had two reach double figures as junior forward Lucy Ibeh recorded her first double-double in a UCA uniform, leading all scorers with 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Terri Crawford posted a 10-point outing.
The Sugar Bears will not be in action until Sunday when they take on the No. 13 Lady Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is fresh off an upset of No. 4 Baylor.
