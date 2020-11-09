The Central Arkansas men's soccer team fell 1-0 to the Panthers of Georgia State in its final conference match of the season.
The Bears started strong, putting the first shot on frame from Soren Jensen, but nothing would come of it in the 15th minute.
The Bears went down to 10 men when Edoardo Calzola was shown a red card in the 37th minute after a rough tackle.
The Bears continued to have a majority of chances through the remainder of the first half, but could not find the opener.
Georgia State took control of the second half, but Central Arkansas continued to find chances on counter-attacks. It wasn't until the 86th minute when Georgia State found the breakthrough after a UCA foul.
The Bears travel back to Atlanta next Thursday for the first round of the conference tournament which begins on Nov. 13.
CBC Women’s Basketball
Playing a team for the first time in 10 years, Central Baptist College women's basketball was on the road Friday at the Muskogee Convention Center taking on Bacone.
CBC (2-0) trailed at halftime, but used a 26-point third quarter to beat the Warriors (1-2) 76-66.
Holly Allen led the way with 17 points and became the third playing in program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career (1,005) joining Britney Nealy and Casey Williams in that category.
Alexis Augustus and Izzy Arnold both had 12 apiece and Arnold notched her first career double-double by handing out 12 assists — the third most in program history and just the fourth time a player has recorded 10-or-more assists in a game.
Chrishey Wilkes led the Mustangs in rebounding, grabbing 11 on the night.
CBC also won the battle shooting, scoring at a 45% clip from the field, while holding Bacone to 35%.
The Mustangs also won the rebounding battle 47-42 and assisted on 23 of 33 field goals while forcing 26 turnovers.
Bacone started the game on fire, racing out to an 11-0 lead in the first 3:47 of the contest.
A layup by Alaina Ellis gave the Mustangs their first field goal at the 5:25 mark in the first quarter and from there, CBC closed the quarter on a 17-6 run to lead 19-17 after one.
The two teams traded the lead five times in the second quarter before the Warriors took the lead 26-25 and led for the rest of the half, taking a 36-33 lead to the break.
Brogan Jones cut the deficit to 36-35 early in the third quarter and the Mustangs took the lead for good, 39-38, with 6:45 left in the third on a layup by Bri Wells.
Bacone cut the lead to one three different times in the quarter, but CBC led by 10 (59-49) after three.
Allen's 1,000th career point came on a 3-pointer with 2:57 left in the third to make it 51-47 Mustangs.
CBC put it on cruise control in the final quarter, never allowing the lead to drop below six before sealing the win.
Next up for the Mustangs is a JV game at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday.
The next varsity game will be Nov. 14 in Moore, Oklahoma, at Randall University.
CBC Cross Country
Competing for the final time this Friday, Central Baptist College men's and women's cross country ran in the American Midwest Conference Championships at Francis Park.
The men's team finished in sixth place with a score of 132 while the women tied for fifth with a 142.
A pair of soccer players were the top individual finishers in each gender.
Jesus Avila was the best men's finisher, placing 19th with a time of 30:31.92.
Cade Griffith followed with a 32:28.68, then it was Isaias Garcia, a soccer player, who posted a time of 33:27.25.
The final three for the Mustangs were Shannon Zamora, Robert Colvin and another soccer player, Gerardo Zuniga.
On the women's side, Bayleigh Williams paced the team, finishing 20th with a time of 22:28.53. Ally Swaim was next at 23:38.94 and Williams' soccer teammates, Jayme Selph and Cayla Lee, were next, posting times of 24:19.37 and 25:07.96, respectively.
The final two women's finishers were soccer player Erica Hawkins and Courtney Rife.
That wraps up the 2020 season for cross country.
CBC Wrestling
Opening the 2020-21 season Saturday, Central Baptist College wrestling was on the mat for the first time this season at the Patriot Open hosted by University of the Cumberlands.
CBC didn't post a team score but many individuals had building blocks for a successful season.
Carlton Thompson had the most success at 285-pounds, going 3-2 and winning two matches by fall and one by a 6-4 decision.
Jacob Pacheco also competed at 285 pounds, but went 0-2 while Ben Freeman went 0-2 at 149 pounds, Dusty Reasons went 0-2 at 141 pounds, and Tyrese Hicks went 0-2 at 125 pounds.
Wrestling is back on the mat next weekend in Marietta, Georgia, at the Life University Open. The Open begins at 9 a.m.
