On March 15, my wife and I had our world forever changed with the birth of our first child.
It’s been an adjustment period and with an extended hospital stay that we didn’t anticipate, I was a little out of the loop on what was going on in the sports world.
So, when I was able to catch up on what had occurred during my sports hiatus, I found out that the UCA men’s basketball program is going to have a much different look next season.
Three men’s basketball players announced they would be entering the transfer portal and the names are going to hurt the program.
Seniors DeAndre Jones and Rylan Bergersen along with sophomore Khaleem Bennett are heading out of Conway, while assistant coach Matt Schrebenske is also likely on his way out of Conway.
Under normal circumstances, Jones and Bergersen were not going to be members of the 2021-22 Bears because of graduation, but with the NCAA adopting a one-time transfer waiver that allows those student-athletes to be able to play next year, both Jones and Bergersen are allowed to move along elsewhere.
Such is the case across the country as nearly 600 names have entered the transfer portal, including Southland Conference Player of the Year Zach Nutall.
Many hoped that Jones and Bergersen would run in back next year for one final ride, but that is not the case.
But, really the landscape for UCA basketball changed last year when former coach Russ Pennell and the university parted ways midway through the 2019-20 season.
Then that offseason, Anthony Boone was promoted from interim head coach to the head man and 7-footer Hayden Koval transferred to North Carolina-Greensboro and played in the NCAA Tournament this year.
With the departure of Pennell, Koval, Bergersen, Jones, Bennett and Schrebenske, you have to wonder what is going on for these changes to be taking place.
The Bears have had one winning season since joining Division I basketball in 2006, which is partly compounded by having to play a brutal nonconference schedule to help fund other sports on campus.
That one winning season in 2017-18, the Bears went 18-17 overall with a 10-8 record in Southland Conference play and earned an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament.
Since that season, the Bears have gotten steadily worse, which culminated to the 2020-21 season (5-19 overall) in what was the worst season since Pennell’s inaugural season coaching the Bears during the 2014-15 season in which the Bears went 2-27 overall.
The hard truth is that Bears basketball has not been up to par with DI basketball, while other sports around campus have thrived at the DI level.
I’ve thought numerous times throughout the Southland Conference Tournament, the Bears should be among the eight that qualify for the SLC Tournament every year and the same could likely be said for the ASUN Tournament after this summer’s transition.
But, they haven’t gotten there yet.
This begs the question why?
Is it facilities? The Farris Center is quite dated, so does that hurt recruiting? And, what about recruiting?
There have been some good basketball players that have come through in recent years. Jordan Howard cemented himself alongside Scottie Pippen as one of the better basketball players to ever play at UCA.
DeAndre Jones holds the program assist record. Koval holds the block record. But then, has there been enough depth behind guys like that?
The talent has been there, but for some reason, the Bears haven’t been able to put it together.
So, while there could be some student-athletes that transfer in, I’m not beaming with confidence about the future of UCA men’s basketball.
That’s not a knock on Boone because UCA men’s basketball has been running in quicksand since 2006.
