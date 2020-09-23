Nate Jolly led the Central Arkansas men's golf team in the final round of the 2020 Scenic City Collegiate at The Honors Course on Tuesday, where he posted a three-round total of 228 (+12). The Bears finished the tournament in eighth place with a combined effort of 919 (+55).
Jolly started his day with a birdie on the par-4 10th and finished his round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.
Jolly jumped up three spots into 17th and wrapped up the tournament with a 228 (+12).
He produced a total of seven birdies over the course of three rounds.
Miles Smith rocketed up seven spots on the leaderboard on the final day of competition into a tie for 26th.
He shot a 76 (+4) for the last round and finished with a combined mark of 233 (+17).
He tallied two birdies on the final day and finished the tournament with seven.
Josh Turnock posted a final-round score of 84 (+12) and finished the tournament tied for 30th with a combined tally of 235 (+19). He collected three birdies for the tournament.
Blaine Calhoon and Palmer McSpadden tied for 33rd with a 236 (+20).
Calhoon moved up six spots after he scored a 78 (+6) on the final day with two birdies.
He finished with five birdies over the three rounds.
With the addition of two birdies in the final round, McSpadden finished the tournament tied with the second-most birdies with 13. He notched a final round score of 82 (+10).
Davis Irving closed out his three rounds with a 78 (+6) and two birdies.
He climbed six spots into a tie for 41st with a three-round total of 240 (+24). He had six birdies over the three rounds.
CBC Golf
Trailing by one stroke heading into the final round, Central Baptist College men's golf teed off Tuesday at the Chickasaw Golf Club looking for the win at the Freed-Hardeman Fall Invitational. CBC got the job done, shooting a final round 293 (+5) for an overall total of 598 to win the FHU Fall Invitational for the second year in a row, by 10 strokes over first round leader Williams Baptist.
Individually, Spencer LaBarbera shot the low round of the, closing with a two-under-par 70 to finish in third place at an even-par 144.
Colton Ryan shot a one-under 71 in the final round to finish two strokes behind LaBarbera in fourth place.
Emmanuel LaBeur finished tied for 12th with a 153, Bodey Jackson finished tied for 14th at 155 and Travis Toebben finished tied for 24th with a 159.
The two individuals, Ethan Williamson and Taylor Morton finished in the same spots they were in after round one, with Williamson firing an overall 157 and Morton posting a 165.
The Mustangs will play one more tournament this fall.
CBC Volleyball
Returning home for the second consecutive Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Toppers of Blue Mountain College in the first meeting ever between the two institutions.
CBC (4-5) only led for an extended period in the third set as Blue Mountain's (2-1) defense prevented momentum and the Mustangs went down 3-0 by scores of 25-22, 30-28 and 26-24.
Lena Srdanov paced the squad with 11 kills, while Taylor Folsom had 33 assists and Alizea Garza notched 25 digs.
CBC had more kills than BMC, 39-33, but the Toppers outhit CBC .124-.069 and had eight blocks compared to just five for the Mustangs.
CBC won the first point of the game on a service ace from Srdanov, who had four on the night, but that's the last lead they would have, as BMC won the next three points.
The set was tied on 10 different occasions, with the Toppers never leading by more than four, and they ended the first set with a kill to go up 1-0.
In set two, the teams traded the first eight rallies before BMC won three in a row to lead 7-4.
They led by as much as 11-7 before the Mustangs chipped away, tying the match at 16, 24, 27 and 28 before back-to-back kills gave BMC a 2-0 lead.
BMC won the first point of set three, but then CBC took a 3-1 lead and the two teams went back and forth, with neither leading by more than four.
With the match tied at 24, an error and a kill ended the match and gave the Toppers the sweep.
Next up for CBC is a trip to Paragould next Tuesday for a match with Crowley's Ridge.
First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
