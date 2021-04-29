MCKINNEY, Texas – The Central Arkansas men's golf team closed out the 2020-21 campaign with the final round of the Southland Conference Championship on Wednesday.
Miles Smith moved up 11 spots on the final day and led the Bears as he tied for 17th.
Smith recorded his second-consecutive round of 72 (E) and finished with two birdies on the day.
His three-day tally of 227 (+11) earned him a tie for 17th. He finished the tournament with six birdies, which was a team high.
Nate Jolly collected a birdie on the Par-5 seventh and posted a round of 83 (+11).
He tallied a three-day mark of 232 (+16) and tied for 28th. He produced five birdies and one eagle across the three days.
Blaine Calhoon eagled the Par-5 third and added two birdies on his way to a final-round tally of 79 (+9).
His three-day score of 234 (+18) has him tied for 32nd. He collected five birdies and an eagle during the span of the tournament.
Davis Irving produced five birdies for the tournament, including one on the Par-4 10th on the final day.
He finished the third round with a score of 83 (+11). His three-round mark of 237 (+21) earned a tie for 39th.
Josh Turnock posted two birdies on day three for UCA. He finished with a 77 (+5). He notched three birdies in the two rounds he played.
The Bears concluded their season on Wednesday and will return in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.