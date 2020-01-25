Missed free throws late paved the way for Central Arkansas and Abilene Christian to go into overtime, which ACU prevailed 70-69.
With 24.7 seconds left in the game, UCA junior guard Rylan Bergersen toed the free-throw line to attempt the Bears (5-15, 4-5 Southland Conference) a three-point lead heading into the final moments of the game.
Instead, he split the free throws, giving UCA a 61-59 lead.
And then, on the Bears’ next possession, senior guard Aaron Weidenaar also stepped to the line with 11.5 seconds left, hoping to push the UCA lead to four.
But, he also split free throws, leading to a 3-point lead and possession going to ACU (11-8, 6-2 SLC).
On the other side of the floor, Wildcats senior guard Payten Ricks was fouled by behind the 3-point line, which brought him to the line with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.
He calmly hit all three as ACU called a timeout.
On the inbounds play, Wildcats junior center Kolton Kohl and Bergersen collided, causing Bergersen to fall to the floor, but no call was made.
The Bears couldn’t get a shot off as time expired.
In overtime, the Wildcats scored overtime’s first three points as Kohl split a pair of free throws and then junior guard Coryon Mason scored on a layup.
Weidenaar was fouled and split free throws and then Kohl scored on a dunk, leading to ACU to take a 67-63 with 3:12 left in the game.
UCA junior center Hayden Koval split a pair of free throws, bringing the deficit to three with 2:49 left in the game.
With 2:23 left, Kohl put up a shot and then grabbed onto the rim as the ball fell through the net, but was called for goaltending, which canceled the shot.
Kayouloud then scored on a layup and then Weidenaar hit a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds left for UCA to take a one-point lead.
On the other side of the court, Ricks scored on a layup, giving ACU a one-point lead with 3.4 seconds left in the game.
The ball was inbounded and sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud weaved his way through ACU defense to put up a half-court shot that hit the backboard as time expired, with UCA losing 70-69.
It was a frustrating game for the Bears and Bears interim head coach Anthony Boone said the team will get it out this week.
“We tell them that Monday, all the frustration and anger that we are feeling, we have to use that in practice,” he said. “Take that passion and get ready for who is coming in Wednesday. We’ve got Southeastern coming Wednesday. Everything that we’re feeling, we gotta put it into practice and put it into the game Wednesday.”
UCA was strong on the boards as they outrebounded the Wildcats 48-30.
“The rebounding difference is usually the other way around,” Boone said. “Our guys were up for the physical battle and they were up for the challenge. The guys played well enough to win, but it didn’t fall our way.”
Ricks led all scorers with 24 points, while Mason had 14 and sophomore forward Joe Pleasant scored 11.
The Bears were led by Bergersen’s 16 points, followed by Weidenaar’s 14 points, junior guard DeAndre Jones’ 12 and Kayouloud’s 11.
Koval didn’t have a good shooting night, which seems to be par the course for him in the last few games, he pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
“Three’s aren’t falling for Hayden lately, but he is a presence inside, blocking all the shots and getting all the rebounds,” Boone said. “All the effort plays we made today, I thought we did well enough to win. It just didn’t fall our way this time.”
For the game, the Bears shot 15 of 24 at the free-throw line, and those late free throws pushed the game into overtime.
“We thought we played a pretty good game,” Boone said. “It was a pretty good effort by our guys. We definitely missed some free throws down the stretch that would have sealed it for us. Overall, a really good effort. I think our guys played well enough to win, but a couple of things didn’t fall our way.”
The Bears stay home Wednesday to host Southeastern Louisiana.
