The University of Central Arkansas Bears baseball team opens the 2023 season at home today against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Bear Stadium.

The Bears and Redhawks will meet in a three-game, non-conference series beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, with the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.