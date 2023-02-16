The University of Central Arkansas Bears baseball team opens the 2023 season at home today against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Bear Stadium.
The Bears and Redhawks will meet in a three-game, non-conference series beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, with the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.
UCA head coach Nick Harlan, in his second season, has simple goals for opening weekend.
“Play fundamental baseball, throw strikes, play catch, put the baseball in play and play hard,” said Harlan. “ Try to simplify it. You know, the emotions are big the first weekend, and I think sometimes you can make it really big for the players. And I think it’s our job to simplify the process before them and just focus on the fundamentals. And whether we win or lose, we’re going to learn a lot.”
The Bears, who finished 24-29 overall and 18-12 in the ASUN Conference a year ago, will begin their 55-game schedule against a team they have not played since sweeping a pair of games from SEMO at Bear Stadium during the 2018 season.
UCA returns 23 players from last year’s roster, including 12 pitchers and 11 position players. The returning position players had a combined 291 starts last season, led by senior right fielder Kolby Johnson, junior center fielder Drew Sturgeon and junior third baseman A.J. Mendolia, who started all 53 games. The position players have a combined 484 starts over their careers.
Pitching-wise, UCA returns a staff with a combined 72 appearances a year ago, and 158 for their careers.
The Bears are expected to have a weekend rotation of junior right hander Trent Gregson on Friday, junior right hander Jesse Barker on Saturday and senior right hander Noah Argenta on Sunday.
Gregson assumed the closer role for the Bears midway through the 2022 season and finished with a 6-4 record with four saves and a 4.30 earned-run average. He struck out 80 batters with just 18 walks over 60.2 innings. Barker was a weekend starter with a 2-7 record and a 5.27 ERA who struck out 55 batters in 68.1 innings.
Argenta was UCA’s starting catcher for 47 games last season and is expected to handle a dual role this season on the mound and behind the plate. He hit .239 with 7 doubles and 4 home runs last year in his first season at UCA after transferring from Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan.
“I’m excited to see him (Argenta) pitch,” said Harlan. “I’m happy for him because he’s worked really hard. I think it’s a good situation for him because he can catch Friday and Saturday, and then doesn’t have to worry about coming out of the bullpen after catching in a game.
“He’s built for it. He’s got the strength and the stamina and the mind. And that’s the biggest thing, he’s got a strong mind. He’s capable of doing it, and doing it well.”
UCA returns four solid offensive contributors in sophomore second baseman Tanner Leonard (.292), Johnson (.279), Sturgeon (.266) and Mendolia (.249). Leonard, from Searcy, Ark., was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team. Johnson has a team-high 144 career starts and is one of the top defensive outfielders in the league and was second on the team with 60 hits a year ago. Sturgeon had a perfect fielding percentage in center a year ago and also had 10 doubles, 4 triples and 3 home runs.
“I think we have a lot of options,” said Harlan. “And I think we’re going to be able to use our roster in a pretty unique way, depending on what we feel like we need that particular day to win the game. We can utilize some different players in some different situations, so we’re excited about that.
“I’m really confident in our offense. I think we have the ability to win games in multiple ways. I think we have some speed, guys that can drive the baseball to produce runs. And some guys who can manipulate the barrel to kind of work an offense. So I think we’re well-rounded. And with our depth, we have the ability to play different guys and utilize a different lineup when we need to.”
Harlan is also excited about the depth of UCA’s pitching staff.
“I think the (pitching) depth is as good as it’s been in a long time,” said Harlan, UCA’s former pitching coach. “And I think the roles will end up playing themselves out. They will kind of pitch themselves into some roles. We’ll know more in the next two or three weeks.
“We have some young arms that haven’t thrown for us yet, and we need to see what their abilities look like when another team shows up.”
Key returnees on the mound include Dylan Janak, Oliver Laufman, Jack Haley, Cade Fenton, Walker Immel and Spencer Johnson. Newcomers include Mason Griffin, Payton Windham, Coleman MacRae, Bryce Parlin, Lucas Greer and Charlie Christensen. Busey, among others, may figure into the closer role vacated by Gregson.
“I think time will tell. I think we have three or four different options,” said Harland. “One good option right now is Tate Busey. He made some starts as a freshman for us and pitched some big innings two years ago. He’s about 15, 16 months off surgery, so he’s healthy, he’s in a really good place. And I just think he still needs to build arm strength to be a starter, so I just think it will be good to throw him out of the pen.
“Mason Griffin, a transfer, is capable of pitching on the back end. Young guys like Lucas Greer, he controls the running game well and has good stuff. So we have different options there.”
After the SEMO series, UCA will play four consecutive road games, at Top 10 Vanderbilt on Tuesday and at Missouri State next weekend. The Bears then return home for four straight against Memphis (Feb. 28) and a three-game series vs. Illinois State (March 3-5).
