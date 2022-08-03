Media Day

Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown is pictured during ASUN Media Day in Atlanta last month. The Bears opened fall camp on Tuesday.

 William Hall / ASUN Communications

With their 2022 season opener just 28 days away, the University of Central Arkansas Bears opened Fall Camp on Tuesday morning on the practice field adjacent to the indoor facility.

The Bears will opened camp with a 9 a.m. practice Tuesday through Saturday, followed by a 3:30 practice session on Sunday before donning shells for Monday's 9 a.m. workout.

