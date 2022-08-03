With their 2022 season opener just 28 days away, the University of Central Arkansas Bears opened Fall Camp on Tuesday morning on the practice field adjacent to the indoor facility.
The Bears will opened camp with a 9 a.m. practice Tuesday through Saturday, followed by a 3:30 practice session on Sunday before donning shells for Monday's 9 a.m. workout.
"It's funny, because Report Day is not like it used to be,” said head coach Nathan Brown, entering his fifth season as the program's leader. "Ten or 15 years ago, it was the first time you were seeing each other, you didn't do a whole lot of summer workouts together. But now, we've been together, for the most part, since June.
"So really, report day now is just going about business as usual."
The Bears open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Missouri State Bears at 7 p.m. at Estes Stadium, before three road games at Ole Miss (Sept. 10), Idaho State (Sept. 17) and Southeast Missouri (Sept. 24).
"I want to see guys run around, I want to see guys excited to get the helmet on and get the 2022 football season going," said Brown. "I told our guys, this is going to be one of the longest camps we've had here over the past 5 or 6 years. Anytime you have a camp that goes almost three and a half weeks, that's a good thing. That's all football all day long. You're not worried about a whole lot of anything else.
"And I think that's going to prove to big for us as a program and as a team. We're excited about that.”
