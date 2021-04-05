Playing for the last time for about a week, the Central Arkansas Bears baseball team was swept in a series it would like to forget this past weekend against Sam Houston State.
On Sunday, it was announced that the Bears will be postponing its Tuesday game at Arkansas State and canceling their weekend series against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, due to COVID-19 issues within the UCA program.
Prior to that announcement, the Bears were walloped across a four-game set against the Bearkats at home.
Thursday’s series opener marked the first time UCA was at home for a 10-game stretch, dating back to March 14, but also served as the first game since then No. 2 Arkansas beat the Bears 21-8 in Fayetteville on March 30.
UCA fell 3-2 Thursday, then dropped both games of a doubleheader Friday as SHSU shutout the Bears in game one in a 2-0 win and then won 3-1 to round out the Saturday doubleheader.
Looking to bounce back, UCA was clobbered 10-4 in the series finale against the Southland Conference preseason favorite.
Junior Logan Gilbertson got the start for the Bears and was tagged for six earned runs on eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts across five innings.
Gilbertson’s first two innings went about as smoothly as they could, working a clean top of the first and then working out of a jam with runners at first and second with one out as he induced a ground out at first base before striking out the final batter of the inning.
The Bearkats got on the board in the third inning as junior Blake Faecher doubled down the left field line and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
Faecher scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly to right, to cut the UCA lead in half at 2-1.
SHSU took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth after junior Bryce Holmes walked and then junior Corbin Vines homered to left center.
The Bearkats once again got after Gilbertson in the top of the fifth on a pair of homers, first a two-run shot by junior Jack Rogers followed by a solo shot one batter later to sophomore Colton Cowser.
Those two home runs brought the score to 6-2 in favor of SHSU.
The Bearkats added three more runs in the top of the seventh off sophomore Dillan Janak when Rogers launched a three-run homer to right field, making the score 9-2.
The Bears answered in the bottom half of the inning, scoring their final two runs of the game on a pair of RBI singles by seniors Coby Potvin and Beau Orlando.
SHSU once again added a run in the top of the ninth when Rogers launched his third homer down the right field line, making the score 10-4.
The Bears did jump on the Bearkats early, plating two runs across the first two innings as Potvin drove in the game’s first run with a double down the left field line in the bottom of the first.
Freshman Drew Sturgeon drove in the second run of the game in the bottom of the second when he singled to short.
Freshman Coltin Atkinson won the game for SHSU after entering in the second inning in relief for senior Kyle Backhus.
Atkinson tossed 4.2 innings of shutout baseball, while giving up four hits, two walks and struck out eight batters.
With the next four games now either postponed or canceled, UCA will not play again until April 13 when it hosts Little Rock for the second round of the Rock-N-Roar Rivalry.
The Trojans bested the Bears, 5-3, on March 3 at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.
