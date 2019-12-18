Bears overtime win backed by Kayouloud, Chatham's strong performances

It took overtime in front a crowd that featured elementary school students from the area for the Central Arkansas Bears to get a 88-82 conference-opening win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday afternoon at the Farris Center.
The end of regulation gave the fans in attendance some excitement as UCA junior forward Jared Chatham nailed a jumper at the basket to give the Bears (2-9, 1-0 Southland Conference) a 72-69 lead with eight seconds left on the clock.
After letting the ball roll to preserve some time on the clock, the ball was picked up and Incarnate Word freshman guard Keaston Willis banked a 3-pointer off the backboard with a Bear defender in his face with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to force overtime as Bear sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud missed a 3-point attempt to get the win.
In overtime, UCA took over and outscored the Cardinals (3-8, 0-1 SLC) 16-10 to pick up the win.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen got the overtime period started with a layup that gave the Bears a two-point cushion.
And then, because it was in the double bonus, UCA began shooting free throws as senior forward Aaron Weidenaar split his two attempts.
Chatham followed with a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 78-72 lead.
Then it became a free throw battle for a spell as Cardinal freshman guard Brandon Swaby cut the deficit to four, making both his free throws.
UCA only managed one field goal from this point on as all but two of the remaining 10 points were scored at the line.
The Bears were able to hold off the Incarnate Word attack and pick up the 88-82 conference-opening win.
At halftime, UCA trailed 41-33 after getting off to a good start, but the Bears were able to make an adjustment.
“It was hard-fought,” associate head coach Anthony Boone, who is filling in as the interim coach while head coach Russ Pennell has taken a leave of absence, said. “We started out the game really well. We had a good game plan. We shied away from it, gave them a chance, turned the ball over some. We’ve been working on that. Just being down another point guard today hurt us. We had a lot of guys playing out of position and Rylan had to play point for us some. He did what he could for us, that’s not his position. And then Eddy played point for us in the second half. Those guys stepped up and Lewis McDaniel came in and played some solid minutes at point for us. We have to get one, if not both of those guys back soon so we can make a little bit more progress.”
Chatham started off the game hot, scoring the Bears’ first four baskets and continued strong play throughout the game, finishing with a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds to go along with one block.
Chatham said his teammates were a boost to his performance.
“It was really my teammates,” he said. “My teammates knew how good I could be and how much I could make a change in this game. They kept encouraging me and telling me, ‘if you keep playing hard, you can help us a lot and help us pull out this win.’ So, a huge shoutout to my teammates and especially my coaches.”
The Bears had been riding an eight-game losing streak heading into the contest, last winning on Nov. 7 over Division III crosstown foe Hendrix 71-51 at the Farris Center.
Chatham said the team was desperate for a win.
“We were hungry and we have to keep this going every game from here on out, especially in conference,” he said. “It’s a new season, the record is 1-0, so we just have to keep it going.”
The Bears also got a big game out of Kayouloud, who finished with a team-high 26 points and 13 rebounds, as well as six assists and two steals.
Junior center Hayden Koval also finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while also blocking four shots.
Koval played the remaining six minutes and the overtime period with four fouls, but was able to not pick up his fifth foul, which Boone credited Koval’s intelligence.
“We had to have him (Koval),” he said. “He knew he was important for us and ended up with a double-double, which was great. He and Eddy both did. Hayden is a pretty smart guy. When he has four fouls, he’s not going to go out and get another one. Although, he will be aggressive and block shots. That’s what he does. We need him to do that. He had four today and he’s one of the best in the nation to do that. He anchors our defense.
Boone also talked bout the collective defensive effort and what the team was able to do to pick up the win.
“They shot 40% from the field, which is great. That’s a target for us. We can cut down some of the turnovers. Some of the ill-advised shots in the first half it’s a different game. Incarnate is really good. They’re coached really well. They have a great, young team. We outmatched them a bit with our size and we were able to work it inside a few more times than we normally do against times.”
Incarnate Word was led by Willis’ game-high 28 points, followed by Swaby’s 16, sophomore guard Dwight Murray Jr.’s 14 and freshman forward Marcus Larsson’s 12.
Weidenaar and Bergersen added 10 points for the Bears.
UCA did struggle turning the ball over throughout the contest, finishing with 22 turnovers to UIW's 10.
But, the Bears won the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Cardinals 50-35.
UCA continues conference action Saturday as it hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. in the Farris Center.
