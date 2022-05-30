University of Central Arkansas softball coach Jenny Parsons and Conway High School baseball coach Leighton Hardin have been presented with the sixth annual Raymond Bright Awards for the 2021-22 school year.
The awards, sponsored by Centennial Bank, are presented each year to both a college coach and a high school coach in the City of Conway.
The award is named in honor of Raymond Bright, who was one of the most successful and revered coaches in Conway’s history and impacted many lives through his dedication.
A native of Hope, Bright served in the Navy during World War II. He then graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas.
Bright began his coaching career at Conway Junior High School in 1949 then continued at Conway High coaching football and track from 1951 to 1958. His Wampus Cats won three track and field state championships.
Bright moved across town to UCA to coach track from 1959 to 1965 and then football from 1965 to 1971. His teams won multiple AIC titles in both sports.
Bright passed away in 2008 at age 85. He is a member of the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame, the UCA Sports Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame, and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Both honorees led their teams to outstanding seasons that were among the best in their programs’ histories.
In her first year as head coach at UCA, Parsons led the Bears to a 37-21 overall record, capturing the ASUN Conference West Division title.
The Bears advanced to the National Invitational Softball Championship where they defeated Kansas and Virginia before falling to UNLV in the semifinals.
Parsons said of the distinction, “I am honored to be the recipient of the Raymond Bright Award for college coach of the year. This award is shared among my excellent coaching staff, support staff and student athletes. We could not have the outstanding year we’ve had without their hard work and dedication.
“I am humbled to receive an award named for the outstanding legacy of coach Bright. I’d like to thank Mrs. Doretta Bright and the entire Bright family along with Centennial Bank for sponsoring this award.”
In his second season at CHS, Hardin led the Wampus Cats to a 19-9 record and won the Class 6A State Baseball Tournament, defeating Fort Smith Southside and Rogers Heritage, before taking the title with a 10-7 win over Bentonville in the championship game.
“It is an honor to receive the Raymond Bright award for the 2021-2022 school year,” Hardin said. “Many individual honors have been received by players and coaches since winning the state championship, which is a direct reflection of the importance our school and community place on the development of our students. Conway has a long tradition of athletic excellence, and we are fortunate to be part of that tradition.”
Coach Bright’s widow, Doretta Bright, will present the awards to each honoree.
