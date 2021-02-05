The Southland Conference announced its annual preseason softball poll Friday.
The Central Arkansas softball team was voted to finish fifth based on votes by the conference's head coaches and sports information directors.
UCA is led by three preseason First-Team All-SLC honorees and one second-team selection. Kaylyn Shepherd, Cylla Hill, and Kayla Beaver all were selected to the first team, while Reagan Sperling earned a second-team nod.
The Bears finished a shortened season last year with an 18-9 record, including a 3-0 record in conference play.
The Bears begin the season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the LSU Tiger Classic.
UCA opens the tournament against No. 25 Duke at 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
The Bears will also face No. 5 LSU twice, along with a second game against Duke.
"We play in a very deep league and we are happy to be in the top half in the conference,” UCA head coach David Kuhn said. “I'm glad we received a first-place vote. I hope this is a motivating factor for our players. A lot of things can happen throughout the season and it's not where you start but where you finish."
UCA trails behind conference favorite Stephen F. Austin, who received 17 first-place votes; McNeese State, who received four first-place votes; Southeastern Louisiana; and Sam Houston, who received one first-place vote.
