Central Arkansas Bears Football vs JSU Gamecocks

UCA coach Nathan Brown talks to his team after a game during the 2022 season. The Bears are picked by the coaches to finish second in the UAC football conference this season.

 Jaden Powell / UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears were the second choice in the first United Athletic Conference (UAC) football coaches’ poll released Monday.

UCA received a league-best five first-place votes and 69 overall points but finished second to Eastern Kentucky, which had 71 total points and two first-place votes.

