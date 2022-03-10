Due to schedule changes because of weather, the Central Arkansas Bears won their first of a five-game in five-day stretch Wednesday against Little Rock.
In the latest iteration of the Governor’s I-40 Showdown between UCA and Little Rock, the Bears picked up another three points with a 3-1 win over the Trojans at Bear Stadium with UCA taking a 19-6 lead in the competition.
Led by a pair of arms sophomore Jesse Baker and junior Andrew Shoultz, the Bears shut down the Trojans, holding Little Rock to just one run on six hits.
Baker got the start and was quite effective through 6.2 innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out four.
Shoultz piggy backed off Baker’s start, surrendering two hits, striking out three and throwing one wild pitch across 2.1 shutout innings to pick up his second save of the season.
After surrendering a two-out single in the first inning, UCA was first to strike on the scoreboard after Greenbrier native sophomore Connor Flagg led off the Bears half of the first, drawing a walk on a full count.
A throwing error by the Little Rock senior shortstop Eldrige Figueroa allowed Kolby Johnson to reach first and with Flagg making his way to third.
UCA senior Connor Emmet then grounded into a double play to second, but it allowed Flagg to score the game’s first run.
Sophomore AJ Mendolia grounded out to second to end the inning.
In the bottom of the third, the Bears increased their lead, scoring twice on a pair of hits and another error.
With one out already in the bottom of the third inning, Flagg worked another full count walk, and then advanced to second on a balk.
Johnson walked as well and then Emmet grounded a ball to short, which loaded the bases after another Figueroa throwing error.
With the bases loaded, Mendolia worked a walk to advance all runners and bring Flagg home for his second run scored of the game.
Little Rock then switched out pitchers, which immediately led to a strike out.
However, UCA plated its third run on a Trey Harris single to right center field, but the inning ended before the Bears sent another batter to the plate because Emmet was thrown out at home trying to score from second.
Both teams’ offenses were dormant in the middle innings, but the Trojans ended the shutout in the top of the seventh with a two-out rally.
Junior Noah Dickerson doubled to left center to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a Nathan Lyons fly out to center.
After another out, Dickerson scored on a throwing error by UCA senior shortstop RJ Pearson, which also ended Baker’s day.
Shoultz came in for relief and threw a wild pitch, which allowed junior Jake Wright to advance to third after he reached and advanced to second on Pearson’s error.
Wright’s threat was soon a non-factor as Shoultz struck out Conway native junior Jack Stroth to end the inning.
The Trojans moved a runner in scoring position with one out in the top of the eighth, but Little Rock recorded back-to-back outs to end the threat.
Shoultz then picked up the save in the top of the ninth by allowing one hit, but retiring three of the four hitters.
The Trojans never worked a walk, while the Bears worked five, though Little Rock left six on base.
Sophomore Matthew Davis took the loss for the Trojans, giving up three runs, one earned, on five walks. He struck out one batter in 2.1 innings.
The Bears continued their rigorous stretch of play Thursday with a matchup against Creighton, followed by a noon start against UT-Martin on Friday, a 3 p.m. start against Creighton Saturday and a 1 p.m. start against UT-Martin on Sunday, with all games being played at Bear Stadium.
All games will be broadcast on 91.3 FM.
