The University of Central Arkansas placed two student-athletes on the Athlon’s 2023 FCS Preseason All-America team on Wednesday.
Defensive end David Walker is one of eight returning selections from last year’s postseason All-America team. He is joined by defensive back TaMuarion Wilson on the 28-member All-America list.
Walker, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior from Stuttgart, Ark., was one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award last fall, which goes to the top FCS defensive player in the nation. Walker earned postseason All-America honors from six different organizations last season.
Walker was the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year and finished his first season at UCA with 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 66 total tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble, and tied the school record for sacks in a game with 3.5 against Stephen F. Austin.
Wilson, a 6-2, 205-pound safety from Bryant, Ark., was an All-ASUN selection who led the Bears and the ASUN in tackles with 104, including 6.5 tackles for loss (-34 yards) and 2.0 sacks (-20 yards). He also had two interceptions, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Wilson has led the Bears in tackles for two consecutive seasons and has 170 tackles for his career.
The Bears open the 2023 season on the road at FBS Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Stillwater, Okla.
