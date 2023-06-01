x

UCA's TaMuarion Wilson was one of two Bears named to the Athlon's FCS Preseason All-American Team.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas placed two student-athletes on the Athlon’s 2023 FCS Preseason All-America team on Wednesday.

Defensive end David Walker is one of eight returning selections from last year’s postseason All-America team. He is joined by defensive back TaMuarion Wilson on the 28-member All-America list.

