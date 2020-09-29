The Central Arkansas Bears men’s golf team didn’t fare any better on the final day of the JT Poston Invitational at the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Georgia.
Rounding on the three-day event, the Bears shot their highest round total of 299, totaling a +28 throughout the event, placing sixth out of six participating teams.
Sophomore Nate Jolly moved up 12 spots Monday into a ninth-place tie, but shot a +5 on the day, causing him to drop nine spots into an 18th-place tie.
Jolly birdied on the first hole Tuesday, but bogeyed on the following hole. He shot a +2 on the front nine and his luck faltered on the first hole of the back nine bogeying for the fourth time Monday.
Jolly double bogeyed on the 13th hole and bogeyed on the 14th before nailing a birdie shot on the 15th.
He shot an even par for the remaining three holes to stay at +5 on the day.
Freshman golfer Blaine Calhoon moved up six spots Tuesday to move into a 13th-place tie overall, shooting an even par on day 3.
Calhoon led the Bears and was solid throughout the event, shooting even par in round one, +3 in round two and an even par on day 3.
Calhoon made birdie shots on four holes Tuesday, shooting a -1 on the front nine before shooting a +1 on the back nine to shoot even par on the day.
Sophomore Dallas Irving moved up one spot on the final day, shooting +3 to earn him a 20th-place tie.
Sophomore Josh Turnock shot a third-round score of +7 to fall back one spot into a tie for 26th place.
Despite shooting +7 over par in the third round, which was his highest round of the event, freshman Palmer McSpadden moved into a 30th-place tie.
Junior Miles Smith rounded out the Bears with a 37th-place finish despite improving by six strokes from round two to three.
The Bears have a four-day break before jumping back into action at the David Toms Intercollegiate at The University Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The event is hosted by Louisiana State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.